After icy weather conditions caused by Winter Storm Landon earlier this month, the Killeen City Council had to cancel its Feb. 5 strategic planning meeting.
The council has decided on 9 a.m. March 5 to be the new date for the strategic planning meeting after 6-1 vote on Tuesday, with Councilwoman Nina Cobb in opposition.
The meeting will be at the City Hall main conference room.
