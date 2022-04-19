Speaking with lobbyist Stan Schlueter and District 54 state Rep. Brad Buckley on Tuesday, the Killeen City Council set out a series of priorities for the 2022-2023 legislative session.
The foremost priority for the City Council is the movement of the annual May local election date to the federal November election dates through the passage of relevant legislation.
However, Buckley explained that the Legislature may pass a bill opening the window within which municipalities may change their municipal election dates. The last election-change window closed around 2016.
“This seems to be, in the House, a very noncontroversial thing to do,” Buckley said.
Despite this, and despite unanimous support in the House, the legislation failed to make it to the Senate floor during the last legislative session in 2021.
Additionally, Schlueter and Buckley said that the issues of COVID-19 and Winter Storm Uri played a significant factor in slowing down legislation. The most prominent issue, however, appeared to be the elections committee itself, which Schlueter was in turmoil in the wake of the 2020 presidential election.
When Councilman Ken Wilkerson inquired as to the feasibility of the project in the coming legislative session, Buckley ultimately said that the project has a greater opportunity to succeed, but it depends entirely on what major issues arise as legislation begins to be filed in November.
Buckley noted that Dallas is in the same predicament as Killeen. Unlike Killeen, that city attempted to “bracket” legislation that would allow it to move its election date; so far, Dallas has not been successful, and Buckley cautioned the city council that “brackets” legislation often sees more challenge in court.
Other legislative priorities for this session include state reimbursement for the 100% disabled veterans property tax exemption, which Buckley said he would continue to fight for, as well as several other tax abatement agreements.
Additionally, there was some discussion as to so-called “wayfare” taxes, which are interstate sales taxes collected at the point of purchase, not the point of distribution.
Currently, City Manager Kent Cagle explained, the city is exploring an extension of the wayfare tax, which would be an intrastate, intercity tax.
Councilwoman Nina Cobb asked Buckley and Schlueter to prioritize legislation enabling support for mental health, health and human services and pediatric concussions. She also invited them to come to healthcare-related rallies held on the first Tuesday of every month in Austin.
Council members Michael Boyd, Jessica Gonzalez and Ken WIlkerson thanked the pair for attending the meeting and for fighting for Killeen’s interests in Austin.
“I’m thankful that we have a strong lobbying firm and strong attention to Killeen,” Gonzlez said. “As you go up to Capitol Hill, I just want you to let them know that we are the heartbeat of Central Texas.”
Finally, Buckley thanked the city for its attention to residents recently affected by severe weather.
“Last week really was a tough week for everyone in Bell County,” he said. “When things were tough, the city of Killeen and those first responders really showed up in a big way.”
OTHER BUSINESS
The city considered several purchase requests, including $122,370 for solar LED lighting for the Conder Park parking lot, which will be funded through the American Rescue Plan Act.
The city also approved $63,000 for phase II of the Apron Rehabilitation project at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport.
The City Council heard the annual audit report for the 2020-21 Fiscal Year. According to a spokesman from Bill, Harris and Pechacek, a firm contracted by the city to conduct annual audits, Killeen ended with a $10 million surplus, which Cagle explained will be used to fund the city’s capital projects.
Several agreements were also tentatively approved Tuesday, including the renewal of the 2008 fire department cooperative between Killeen and Harker Heights, which provides for emergency response, joint training, communications and more. The city does not specify how long the agreement will be good for. The previous agreement lasted for 14 years.
Similarly, the city moved forward with a request to renew an interlocal agreement with multiple fire agencies in Bell County including Belton.
The City Council also approved the allocation of $77,053 in Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant funding. According to staff reports, the funding program is part of an interlocal agreement that includes Bell County and Temple.
Under the agreement, Killeen is responsible for administering the funds, distributing them, monitoring the award, submitting performance reports and assessment data and providing ongoing assistance to sub recipients. In total, Killeen will receive $38,912; Bell County will receive $20,804 and Temple will receive $17,337.
The last item approved for Tuesday’s consent agenda were a set of amendments to the annual budget.
Finally, the City Council held lengthy discussion on a series of items, including mental health, the potential expansion of WCID #1 water treatment plant, short-term residential rental activity, an interlocal agreement to tie the animal services of both Fort Hood and Killeen under one umbrella and an initiative to install reflective addresses on the curb in front of every house for greater visibility.
