In a special meeting on Tuesday the Killeen City Council voted unanimously to hold the second election for the tied District 4 seat on June 12. Early voting will be for six days beginning on June 1.
Candidate Michael Boyd received 181 votes compared to Incumbent Steve Harris’s 179 on the May 1 Election Day. Harris gained two votes from provisional ballots counted on May 10 leading to a tie.
The city conducted an automatic recount on May 13, which confirmed the tie. Both candidates refused to concede or draw lots to settle the race so the city was required to hold a second election.
The council had the option to have the election as early as June 5, but it would require early voting to start next Monday.
More on this story as it develops
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.