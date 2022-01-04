The Killeen City Council has killed a proposed amendment to the city charter that would have granted the City Council the ability to direct the city manger’s appointment and termination of department heads.
Citing a flurry of public feedback, including some strong comments made during a Dec. 13 town hall, the council moved in a 4-3 vote to nix the current proposal and leave Section 29 of the city charter as is.
Discussion on the topic was emotional Tuesday, and several council members focused on the City Council’s lopsided responsibility in dealing with department heads.
“I say let’s stop doing this tap dance,” Councilman Ken Wilkerson said. “I say do away with the hiring and the firing and our boss — the city — will know who’s in charge at that point.”
Wilkerson pointed out that the performance of poorly performing staff members reflects entirely on the city council.
“Even though we are the elected officials of the city and have been given the pinnacle of power for the duration of time we have, [the citizens] don’t want us to be in charge, they want him to be in charge,” he said, referring to City Manager Kent Cagle.
Mayor Jose Segarra said that the section is a way to keep checks, and likened it to the federal government.
Councilman Rick Williams also lent his support the leaving the section as-is, saying that it is necessary to keep a check on the City Council.
“As many you you have pointed out, if we take this all the way out, we potentially set up future councils for something akin to failure because every position is subject to going wrong, and if you don’t have checks and balances. then you have the potential of doing something wrong,” he said.
In the end, the City Council voted 4-3, with Council members Nina Cobb, Jessica Gonzalez, Mayor Pro Tem Debbie Nash-King and Michael Boyd voting in favor of keeping the charter as-is. Council members Mellisa Brown, Wilkerson, and Williams voted in opposition.
Council members also discussed another proposed charter amendment that would increase council members’ monthly pay from $100 to $1,000 and the mayor’s compensation from $200 to $1,500 monthly.
Members generally agreed to keep that proposed amendment intact, despite recent negative comment from residents on the subject.
VOICE OF THE CITIZENS
Focus of the discussion was a general feeling that the most residents who had expressed negative comments were a vocal minority, and a sentiment that the City Council was entirely superfluous.
“Using the voice of people that actually come to city council meetings, I say let’s do away with the pay. Let’s just put it on him; we’re not needed,” Wilkerson said pointing at Cagle. “Let’s leave it in the hands of professionals, so there’s no room for error.”
Cobb, speaking more directly, said that much of the work the City Council does goes unappreciated.
“I hope that, as we go into the new year, that people see the work that this city council has done,” Cobb said. “I ask that you see the content of our character and the product of our work, and not judge us based on how I look, or the color of my skin, or whether I’m a man or a woman, but by my person.”
Boyd said that the negative sentiment voiced by many in Killeen may be the result of a previously underserved voter base.
Speaking on the issue of council member pay, Boyd said that, whether the City Council increase the pay or leave it as it, that he would be in favor of a reimbursement program.
Ultimately, the City Council decided to leave the amendment as is.
“If the citizens want it, then they will be able to vote on it,” Nash-King said.
The City Council is currently scheduled to hold one more public hearing on current amendments to the city charter on Jan. 25, and will decide what will appear on the ballot when it calls an ordinance on Feb. 8.
The ballot election, which will include proposed charter amendments as well as a vote for three at-large City Council members and the mayor, will take place May 7.
EMPLOYMENTS
The City Council also met Edwin Revell, Cagle’s candidate for approval for executive director of development services, for the first time.
Revell, who holds a similar position for the City of Birmingham, Alabama, would fill a vacancy left by the retirement of former Killeen director Tony McIlwain, who retired Nov. 12.
According to Eva Bark, the city’s director of Human Resources, Killeen solicited 12 applications, and selected Revell after narrowing those candidates to four.
With eight pages of resume, three years prior experience as a director of development services, 20 years of experience in the civil service field and experience with revitilization efforts, Revell garnered the vocal support of nearly every Killeen city council member.
“I’m really looking for an opportunity to transition from a strong mayor form of government to the manager-council form of government,” Revell said.
Additionally, the candidate said that he was prepared to stay in Killeen “as long as the city would have me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.