It may be time to start rewriting those calendars.
A proposal approved Tuesday by the Killeen City Council may have residents voting in November, rather then May for municipal elections.
The initiative, proposed by Councilman Ken Wilkerson, is the first step needed to move Killeen’s election date to the fall.
According to the Texas election code, however, cities may only change their election dates during a time period allotted by the state Legislature.
Killeen attempted to make the change in 2021, but though the relevant legislation passed the state House, it failed to make it to the floor of the Senate.
The current City Council hopes to utilize lobbyist Stan Schleuter, who is paid $100,000 a year to represent the city’s interests in Austin, as well as District 54 state Rep. Brad Buckley, to push the item through in next year’s legislative session.
Both Schleuter and Buckley declined to comment, but are expected to be present during the city’s April 19 legislative policy-setting meeting to discuss the same issue.
Wilkerson, who proposed the election-change initiative, explained his position further in an interview with the Herald on Wednesday, focusing on the potential for increased turnout.
“Well, you know I think that everybody’s in favor of a truly democratic process and inclusiveness in voting/ registered voting, so I just think the turnout would be better in November as opposed to May,” he said. “Thereby supporting the concept of a better democracy.”
The reason this is so important, Wilkerson said, is because there is no better way for residents to get their voice heard than by voting.
“We want people to tell us what they want, and the most important way that citizens can tell you what they want is in their vote; I mean, that’s how we get the majority of feedback from the constituency,” he said. “I mean, you can get people to come up and speak at City Council meetings, and you get maybe twenty people — however, that doesn’t represent a city nearly as well as a vote does.”
Wilkerson pointed to his own election, in which he said he personally received nearly 14,000 votes.
“The more people that vote, the better leaders can gauge the direction to take,” he said.
In total, 2,583 votes were counted in the 2021 May election in a city of 155,000. The District 4 runoff between Michael Boyd and Steve Harris saw a cumulative total of around 400 out of a district of more than 30,000 residents.
Wilkerson said that the change would make it easier for residents who often get confused as to when elections are scheduled.
“When November comes around, the majority of people assume they’ll be voting for council members and the mayor along with other state and federal elections,” Wilkerson said. “Most people don’t know we have elections in May.”
He also argued that holding a single election in November would lessen the amount of time residents would need to take away from their private and professional lives and would alleviate the city’s need to host multiple elections, which would save money.
When the City Council considered this same motion in January 2021, then-Mayor Pro Tem Debbie Nash King had argued that holding city elections separate from the November shuffle made them more impactful and enabled residents to focus on the election that affects them most.
To this, Wilkerson acknowledged that residents who vote in May are indeed more focused on the city, but stated that the benefits outweighed the harms because “that isn’t most people.”
“Most people don’t vote because they don’t know that May is the election cycle here,” he said.
The Herald reached out to Nash-King to ask if her opinion on the matter had changed, but did not receive a response in time for publication.
the independent factor
However, there is a hitch in Wilkerson’s plan — the Killeen Independent School District. If KISD chooses not to move its election day, then Killeen would still be stuck with dueling elections.
“That ‘independent’ part of KISD is exactly what it is — they’re going to do what they want to do,” he said. “I would ask them to, maybe we can draft a letter from the city saying ‘hey, would you be in favor of doing this.’” But regardless of if they do it or not, it still works better for us because people are more engaged in the voting process in November; I think that’s pretty much a given.”
The Herald reached out to KISD, but did not receive a response.
a Retrospective
Two cities, Copperas Cove and Nolanville, moved to a November election cycle in September of 2011 — and they haven’t looked back.
The Herald spoke with Copperas Cove Mayor Dan Yancey, who has been served as part of the Copperas Cove City Council for seven years, and has been a civic activist since the early 2000s.
“Just from my perspective, November elections are better because you have a better turnout,” he said.
Yancey pointed to a strong increase in voter turnout as evidence that residents were more politically active.
In 2021, 1,296 votes were cast in Copperas Cove’s local elections. Copperas Cove has a population of about 37,225.
Additionally, Yancey acknowledged that presidential election years can be “overwhelming,” he also said that candidates do not have to be worried about getting lost in the shuffle.
“If you’re the real deal, you’ll rise to the top,” he said.
Yancey also questioned the motive of supporters of separate, lower turnout elections.
Crystal Briggs, the assistant city manager of Nolanville and election coordinator, said much the same as Yancey.
Briggs cited a large elderly population and dramatically increased election numbers to show an uptick in voter participation since adopting November elections.
“I remember one election we had 70 people!” she said.
However, Briggs also stated that she could “see both sides.”
Nolanville has approximately 6,500 residents.
