A funding project for a newly covered playground is on tap for the Killeen City Council meeting on Tuesday night.
On the consent agenda is to approve a partnership with the Greater Killeen Lions Foundation, which committed funds for the new playspace, originally constructed in 2001.
The uncovered playground at Lions Club Park in Killeen is in need of dire repair — deep potholes in the flooring, missing swings and a medium-sized hole in one of the slides.
Pete Vento, Killeen’s parks and recreation manager said at the Feb. 4 workshop, the reason for the upgrade is the current playground is deteriorating and the flooring has been replaced numerous times since 2002, which is a pour-in-place surface.
The cost of the new playground is $223,371.45, which will be paid in two ways: $100,000 from the Greater Killeen Lions Foundation to serve as matching funds, and $123,371.45 from the Killeen Recreation Services Department. Funding from the recreation department will come from the city’s capital improvement project construction account.
The new area is designed for children ages 3 to 7 years old, with a baseball theme.
Features of the proposed new playground include:
- Canopy
- Tile surface
- 6 slides
- 4 swings (2 toddler and 2 child swings)
- Cozy Cocoon
- Climbing bridges and various deck climbers
If approved Tuesday, the city will purchase the equipment from Playground USA through the Texas Buyboard Purchasing Cooperative.
In other matters for the council, also on the consent agenda, is whether Killeen will adopt a Water and Wastewater Master Plan.
“The updated master plan will help us prioritize projects for future funding,” Public Works Director Danielle Singh said during last week’s workshop, noting that some projects may not receive funds.
The meeting will start at 5 p.m. at City Hall Council Chambers, 101 N. College St.
