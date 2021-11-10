Killeen residents will soon have access to the new districting plan from consulting firm Bickerstaff Heath Delgado Acosta.
Major changes to the current city council districts include a rebalancing of districts one and four, which Gunnar Seaquist, one of the firm’s partners, said are the most imbalanced.
According to data provided by the firm, District one is approximately 32,321, or 15.5% below the “ideal size” of 38,259 residents, and District four is about 14.28% too large, at 43,724.
The City Council, led by Mayor Pro Tem Debbie Nash-King in lieu of Mayor Jose Segarra’s absence, responded supportively to the change, with district-holding council members voicing specific concerns.
“It does appear that with most districts you’re preserving the economic drivers,” District 4 Councilman Michael Boyd said.
Boyd pointed out that District 4 will lose Palo Alto Middle School, but acknowledged that it “is just part of the process.”
Additionally, the City Council drew particular attention to areas such as Marlboro Heights, which Nash-King said is made up predominantly of senior citizens, and other areas around Killeen with smaller, dense communities.
Following the meeting, the firm will draft alternate districting plans that will be provided on the city’s website alongside the one presented Wednesday night.
Residents will have the opportunity to vote for their preferred plan during the May general election.
DEVELOPMENT STANDARDS
As part of an ongoing effort to raise Killeen’s development standards, the city has taken its next step toward imposing more stringent standards for new developments.
This process, which began in May of 2020 via direction from the City Council, has been backed by Dallas-based consulting firm Verdunity, which recommended that the city raise its standards to improve how the city is viewed.
According to Wallis Meshier, director of planning for the city of Killeen, the review process was initiated in response to the passage of House Bill 2439, which restricted Texas cities’ ability to dictate design standards.
“These standards are intended to encourage higher development standards overall,” Meshier said.
The current proposal is the result of over a year’s meetings with the Planning and Zoning Commission, as well as several with the local Homebuilder’s Association.
Councilman Boyd was also heavily involved in the process, as he sat on the Planning and Zoning Commission prior to his becoming a council member for District 4. The standards provide “menus” for single-family, multi-family, and non-residential buildings. According to Meshier, developers would be required to adopt a certain number of development options, depending on the type of development.
The City Council largely spoke in favor of going toe-to-toe with developers, but Councilwoman Nina Cobb argued that the new standards would stifle creativity and take power from home-buyers.
“There were a lot of reservations, from those that did this sort of construction” Boyd said. “Ultimately, we have the last say, and it will be rough … we have got to be the ones to drag this thing through.”
Several members of the City Council expressed a willingness to engage proactively with a potentially reluctant Central Texas Home Builders Association.
“I believe we have to stick to our guns on this, and stick to standards that make Killeen the best possible city it can be in the future,” Councilwoman Mellisa Brown said.
Council Ken Wilkerson was the most vocal regarding his willingness to go toe-to-toe with developers.
“I’ll give it to you point blank, with what I was presented with by a builder when I was campaigning. “He said ‘keep Killeen cheap. Killeen is cheap. Don’t be one of those politicians that forces us to leave the city,’” Wilkerson said. “My response was, ‘bye.’ We’re better than that.”
However, Cobb disagreed, arguing potential homeowners have a right to design homes to their liking.
“I get it, we’re the bellsounders for the city, the buck stops here. But at some point, I don’t think it’s fair to the family. If it meets the standards, then people should be able to build what they want to build,” she said.
The city has extended a formal invitation to the local Central Texas Home Builders Association, at the request of a motion made by Councilman Rick Williams.
