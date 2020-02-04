The playground at Lions Club Park in Killeen is in need of dire repair — potholes in the flooring, missing swings and a medium-sized hole in one of the slides.
One vote next week may change its current condition.
During a workshop Tuesday, the Killeen City Council heard from staff on the city’s partnership with the Greater Killeen Lions Foundation, which committed funds to make the current uncovered playground into a newly covered one.
The cost of the new playspace is $223,371.45, which will be paid in two ways: $100,000 from the Greater Killeen Lions Foundation to serve as matching funds, and $123,371.45 from the Killeen Recreation Services Department. Monies from the recreation department will come from the city’s capital improvement project construction account.
The new equipment would replace the current playground, originally constructed in 2001.
According to Joe Brown, executive director of recreation services, the replacement is needed due to the current playground’s deteriorating state and “the flooring has been replaced numerous times since 2002, which is a pour-in-place surface.”
The new area is designed for children ages 3-7 years old, with a baseball theme.
Features of the proposed new playground include:
- Canopy
- Tile surface
- 6 slides
- 4 swings (2 toddler and 2 child swings)
- Cozy Cocoon
- Climbing bridges and various deck climbers
If approved at the regular council meeting next week, the city will purchase the equipment from Playground USA through the Texas Buyboard Purchasing Cooperative.
“We expect to have a ribbon cutting sometime in April,” Brown told the Herald before the meeting.
During the workshop, Council members Shirley Fleming and Gregory Johnson recommended having the “same attention to other parks within the city as Lions Club Park.”
Pete Vento, Killeen’s parks and recreation manager, said the department is looking at improving other city parks in the future.
Johnson also stressed the city should look into funds for adequate lighting in some parts in the city, giving an example of the homicide of 19-year-old Jonathan Martinez-Cruz. He was fatally shot on a dimly lit Old FM 440 Road on Oct. 30.
Councilman Steve Harris asked what will happen to the current equipment. Vento responded that the department will dispose most of the equipment, as “they have to take it out of the concrete.”
"But whatever we can salvage we would use it in other playgrounds," Vento said.
Councilman Juan Rivera commended the department on its efforts to improve “the quality of life in the city.”
No other council members made a comment or question during this topic.
In other matters, the council discussed whether a possible updated Water and Wastewater Master Plan will be implemented.
The goal of the plan is “to accommodate the projected growth over the next twenty years in an efficient and cost-effective manner, while also focusing on the maintenance of existing aging water and wastewater system assets,” said Danielle Singh, executive director of public works in a staff report.
“The updated master plan will help us prioritize projects for future funding,” Singh said during the workshop, noting that some projects may not receive funds.
The plan includes growth projections, asset management and a comprehensive capital improvement plan outlining potential projects.
