Killeen residents may see an item on the May 2 ballot to vote on changing a portion of the city’s sales tax designated for property tax relief to general government purposes.
Property tax relief is an additional sales tax that may be imposed by cities, and its revenues are placed in a city’s general fund.
The decision to swap property tax relief to city general government purposes will prevent potential revenue loss due to a new state law, according to city staff.
“The property tax relief portion of the city’s local sales tax reduces the rollback rate ceiling by approximately 13 cents which this year would have reduced the rollback rate below the city’s current tax rate, resulting in an estimated revenue loss of $1.1 million,” said interim City Attorney Traci Briggs in a staff report.
On Tuesday during its regular workshop, the Killeen City Council discussed Senate Bill 2, also known as the Texas Property Tax Reform and Transparency Act of 2019. The bill was put into place on Jan. 1.
The intent of the bill “is to reduce the ceiling for year-to-year property tax revenue increases,” according to Briggs’ staff report.
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said in a 2018 publication on local sales taxes that “cities adopting this form of sales tax (property tax relief) must reduce the effective and rollback property tax rates within the city.”
Due to the property tax relief sales tax adopted by voters in 1990, SB2 would impact Killeen by reducing the city’s revenue, according to Briggs’ staff report.
For FY20, Killeen could have raised its property tax rate to 75.88 cents per $100 valuation under the 8% percent cap; however, it maintained its 74.98 cent rate,” said Hilary Shine, the city’s communication director. “Under the 3.5% cap, the rollback rate -- now called voter-approval rate -- would have been lower than the current tax rate, resulting in Killeen losing $1.1 million.”
The 3.5% cap will become the new revenue ceiling beginning in FY21, which starts Oct. 1.
During the workshop, the council went over the option of calling a special election to change the 0.5% sales tax rate designation from property tax relief to general government purposes.
All proceeds would remain in the General Fund, which pays for parks, public safety, libraries and general city operations.
“This action itself does not change the current sales tax rate or property tax rate,” Shine said. “It could prevent a reduction in revenue created by the new law.”
Texas’ maximum sales tax rate is 8.25%, 6.25% of which is kept by the state. Locally, Killeen receives 1.5% and Bell County receives the remaining 0.5%.
The council will vote on whether to put the item on the May ballot next Tuesday.
In other matters regarding the May 2 municipal election, the mayor’s post and three at-large seats will be on the ballot.
According to the Texas Election Code, Chapter 3, the city council has to order an election “no later than the 78th day before the election date.”
Current Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra, who was re-elected in May 2018, told the Herald on Jan. 2 he is seeking reelection.
At-large seats held by Juan Rivera and Gregory Johnson are up for grabs. Neither is seeking reelection. Rivera is termed out and Johnson is challenging incumbent Daryl Peters for his Justice of the Peace Precinct 4, Place 1, position. Peters is seeking reelection, according to the Texas Secretary of State election website. He filed on Nov. 20, 2019.
Butch Menking, who is in his first term as a Killeen councilman, is seeking re-election, according to city staff.
The estimated cost to conduct the election is $75,000 and is budgeted in the city’s election expense.
