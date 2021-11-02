The Killeen City Council has tentatively agreed to join the $26 billion 2021 Opioid Settlement that is the result of a class action lawsuit several states and distributors and manufacturers of opioids.
The lawsuit alleges that Johnson & Johnson, as well as three other major distributors, exacerbated the opioid crisis. All three distributors, as well as Johnson & Johnson, settled July 23 for $26 billion, which will be paid over 18 years.
The defendants will also be forced to create a clearinghouse and will be subject to greater oversight and regulation. Finally, Johnson & Johnson has been sanctioned against the manufacture and sale of opioids.
Texas will receive $1.5 billion, while Killeen would receive approximately $653,926. District 8, which consists of several Central Texas counties including Bell County, will receive approximately $29 million for the establishment of treatment facilities, among other uses.
“I’m happy that the city of Killeen is joining this settlement,” Councilman Michael Boyd said, adding that the Councilman Ken Wilkerson has championed the city’s involvement with the settlement.
Monies received from the settlement must be used for the purpose of treating or preventing opioid abuse.
“A lot of the language contained in the paperwork talks about education,” City Attorney Traci Briggs said.
The City Council will officially vote on the measure at next week’s City Council meeting, after which it will need to decide how it will use the funds.
BUDGET REQUESTS
City staff made several purchase requests, including new trash cans and “consumable medical supplies” that will be used to refurbish the Killeen Fire Department’s stock of medical supplies.
Fire Chief James Kubinski, in response to a question from Wilkerson, said that the shelf life for each supply item is variable, but that the department replaces that which would not be safe to through its yearly contract with Bound Tree Medical and Henry Schein.
“These two providers are very dependable, and we are very satisfied with the level of services they have provided throughout the pandemic,” Kubinski said.
Additionally, the city sought to move forward with phase five of its Sewer Line Rehabilitation project. Specifically, the plan was created to replace and rehabilitate the city’s manholes in an effort to reduce the number of sewer backups.
According to Jeffery Reynolds, executive director of Public Works, the city has reduced the number of sewer backups from 78 in 2011 to just eight in 2020.
This particular phase of the project will target manhole covers from Trimmier Road to Featherline Road.
The project is expected to be completed within several months, city officials said.
REZONING
The City Council also heard seven separate rezoning requests for everything ranging from a new RV park and to a new development near the Mesa Verde subdivision.
The rezoning requests also included three requests to modify the Future Land Use Map from the city’s Comprehensive Plan.
Mayor Pro Tem Debbie Nash-King suggested that the city amend its ordinances to allow for the establishmen of design standards.
“It doesn’t make a lot of sense for us to have this comprehensive plan if we don’t have some way to follow it,” she said.
Executive Director of Public Works Tony McIlwain said that his department is currently developing a set of design standards with a consulting company, but warned that he did not have a timeline for its completion.
One of the evening’s sticking points was a request to amend the Future Land Use Map to allow for the development of an RV park on Clear Creek Road, directly across from the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport.
The City Council expressed criticism of the proposal, citing inconsistency with the Comprehensive Plan.
“Fundamentally, the proposal is not consistent with the future land use map,” Boyd said. “The way we build out now is critical.”
“I do not think this is the right place for this at this time,” Councilman Rick Williams said.
The council took no action on the request to amend the Future Land-Use Map.
NOISE ORDINANCE
Councilwoman Mellisa Brown presented a request to modify the city’s commercial noise ordinance.
If adopted, the modified ordinance would beef up Code Enforcement’s ability to address residential complaints of disruptive noise levels that stem from nearby businesses such as bars and nightclubs.
The motion of direction was passed unanimously.
Nash-King, who said she is in favor of the ordinance, expressed concerns regarding the city’s ability to pragmatically enforce the measure, citing the measure’s potential to undercut police efforts across the city.
Wilkerson, speaking in response, said that it’s up to the city to provide the resources necessary to enforce the measure.
“You don’t just not pass a law because you don’t have the police force to enforce it; you upgrade your police force,” he said.
Williams said that need to modify the city’s noise ordinance is a wake-up call for how to zone the city moving forward.
“A lot of these homes were already in the area,” he said. “In the future, let’s not put bars in neighborhoods. It’s elementary.”
CHARTER AMENDMENTS
City Council review sessions to discuss amendments to the city charter will now be held Monday at 6 p.m.
