The Killeen City Council on Tuesday tentatively approved a proposal by Councilman Rick Williams to allocate $1.1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to reestablish a transit line for the HOP.
“We will help create and plan the line, and by 2024 — December 2024 — the HOP will have a ridership to support itself,” Williams said.
Williams said that the Hill Country Transit System, better known as the HOP, has asked for the city’s help in funding a transit line, and in exchange for aid will allow the city to help design the route, which Williams said would most likely be in southwest Killeen.
According to City Manager Kent Cagle, the HOP has lost several transit lines in recent years, due to a lack of municipal funding.
The council’s motion of direction was unanimous, and a contract will be presented to the council at a later date.
new development
Also Tuesday, the City Council approved a proposal for the rezoning of approximately 92 acres on the south side of East Rancier Avenue to restart development at the terminus of Sally Ride Drive.
The development will include 50 to 60 lots, according to Joshua Welch, who represented the property owner, EAS Investments.
“We’re trying to clean up the zoning and do something good for the area,” Welch said.
During his presentation, Welch focused largely on what he called “housecleaning,” in which the city would be able to make the current frontage along Rancier more attractive to business owners.
Welch did not say that there were current plans to “develop green spaces” or attempt to attract any particular businesses for the B-5 zoned strip mall along Rancier, as current efforts simply included rezoning requests, and further planning would be conducted by the developer.
Mayor Pro Tem Debbie Nash-King and Councilman Williams expressed their desire to see “green spaces” and “livable neighborhoods” a part of development efforts.
Additionally, Nash-King expressed her gratitude for the attention given to North Killeen.
“Developing on the north side is important to me, so thank you for that,” Nash-King said.
Additionally, Welch mentioned that the Texas Department of Transportation would require a traffic impact assessment.
The City Council unanimously approved the rezoning and Future Land Use Map adjustment request.
Councilman Michael Boyd voted on both projects, despite what may be perceived as a possible conflict of interest, as Boyd received a substantial donation from Welch during his campaign for the District 4 seat this spring.
The Herald did not receive a response for comment on the matter from Councilman Boyd.
State of disaster
The council also moved to continue Mayor Jose Segarra’s state of disaster declaration Tuesday.
Segarra issued a state of disaster Thursday as part of an “administrative decision” to receive resources from the state. The declaration came just six days after Bell County declared a similar state of disaster, which Judge David Blackburn also said was “administrative” in nature.
Peter Perez, emergency management coordinator for Killeen, presented the City Council with the mayor’s state of local disaster.
According to Perez, the declaration will allow the city to continue its vaccination and testing efforts, and will enable the city to use the National Guard to free up fire and police officers.
Councilwoman Mellisa Brown asked if the City Council had the authority to modify the declaration, which Perez said it does not.
Brown’s question came in response of wording in the declaration that gives the city the authority to quarantine residents and buildings, and to create quarantine stations. According to Perez, the mayor is the directing official in emergency declaration cases, and it would fall to him or her to effect any change in the declaration.
The declaration includes the same language as Bell County’s, and was created after referencing similar declarations from Austin and San Antonio, Perez said.
However, Bell County’s state of disaster declaration did not include any specific language regarding what steps would be taken to combat COVID-19, and instead simply included a clause that would make refusal to abide by COVID-19 restrictions a fineable and imprisonable offense.
Language was also removed from last year’s declaration regarding regulation of traffic in and out of the city.
However, Perez reiterated that the city does not have any current plans to implement COVID-19 restrictions, and again said that the declaration was an administrative decision.
The council unanimously approved to indefinitely continue the mayor’s state of disaster.
High pressure
What would otherwise be a routine easement request has become slightly more difficult than usual.
Over the past few weeks, the City Council has requested more information from Atmos Energy regarding the impact of its high-pressure line on residents.
Last week’s meeting included multiple requests for information as Mayor Pro Tem Nash-King and Councilwoman Brown weighed potential concerns regarding the installation of a 20-inch high-pressure natural gas line to be built under a playground.
However, Tiffany Deigar, right-of-way agent for the project, assured the council that the project will include greater efficiency and a larger, stronger pipe.
Brown also asked what would happen to the old infrastructure, to which Deigar responded that the old lines would be depressurized and buried in place.
The easement was granted unanimously.
Williams voted to approve, seconded by Wilkerson.
