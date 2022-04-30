Killeen City Council is scheduled to hear a presentation about appointing a new city court administrator during Tuesday evening’s council meeting.
With a vacancy in the Killeen Municipal Court, the council will hear a presentation from staff on Tuesday night to appoint Michelle Warriner, which staff recommends the council to appoint.
According to the presentation from staff, Warriner has over 14 years of municipal court experience.
“She started with the City of Killeen in 2007 as a Court Collections Clerk, and within months she was promoted to Accounting Clerk within Municipal Courts. She then worked as a Senior Collection Clerk and most recently she has been serving as the Assistant Court Administrator,” according to the staff report.
The new city judge is Kris Krishna who was appointed on March 8.
Other resolutions or memorandums to be discussed:
Possibly approving a professional services agreement with “Meeting the Challenge” for consulting services related to Americans with Disabilities Act compliance in the amount of $197,710.
Possibly approving an operating authority application for From Ten Til Two Limousine Bus, LLC.
The council will then shift to public hearings. One of which is requesting for the council to rezone a little over nine acres out of the Future Land Use Map from “suburban commercial” to “general residential.”
After the public hearings, the council will then shift into discussions since Tuesday is a workshop meeting.
One discussion item of note will be the discussion of possibly amending the Chapter 6 ordinance regarding the keeping of pigs as pets. This item comes from Killeen resident Jewellian Jones appearing before the council a few weeks ago to present her citizen’s petition after Animal Services threatened to take away her pet pig, Penny May, which Jones says is her emotional support animal.
Other discussion items at the meeting:
Receive high speed broadband briefing.
ARPA Grant funding for small business.
Request for in-kind Services for Juneteenth Parade.
Fiscal year 2021 Excess Fund balance.
Potential sale of cemetery property for economic development purposes.
At the end of the meeting, the council will hear a future agenda item request from Councilman Riakos Adams about summer youth employment programs.
The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. at City Hall, 101 N. College St.
Meetings can also be watched on Channel 10 or online at https://www.killeentexas.gov/281/Council-Live-Streaming.
