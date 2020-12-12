The Killeen City Council will conduct an annual evaluation of City Manager Kent Cagle at a regular meeting on Tuesday.
Cagle has served in the position since Dec. 3, 2019, when he succeeded former City Manager Ron Olson, who retired last year. The city of Killeen announced the council’s decision to hire Cagle on Nov. 15, 2019.
Cagle’s annual salary is $210,000, according to city staff.
Also during Tuesday’s meeting, the council will formally vote on the appointment of James C. Kubinski as fire chief for the city of Killeen.
Kubinski has 25 years of fire experience and has spent the last four years as the bureau chief with the Naperville Fire Department in Naperville, Illinois.
Kubinski would succeed Brian Brank, who retired in July.
The agenda item pertaining to his appointment is part of the consent agenda items. If the consent agenda items are passed by the council, Kubinski, 45, will start Feb. 1 with an annual salary of $149,500 and relocation assistance of $5,000, according to city documents.
Other items on the agenda include, but are not limited to, awarding a professional service agreement for the Pump Station No. 7 Upgrade Project in the amount of $170,160 and authorizing a professional service agreement with MRB Group in the amount of $81,100 for the Conder Park and AA Lane Park Drainage Improvements Project.
Tuesday’s meeting will be at 5 p.m. inside the council chambers in City Hall, 101 N. College St., Killeen.
For those unable to attend the meeting in person, it will be web streamed live and archived for playback on the City’s website, KilleenTexas.gov. It will also be broadcast live on Spectrum Cable Channel 10.
