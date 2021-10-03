During a scheduled workshop meeting Tuesday, the Killeen City Council will, among other items, consider grant awards for organizations under the Killeen Arts Commission for Fiscal Year 2022.
The projected total amount of grant awards is expected to be $290,090.
A majority of the grant awards — $252,923 — is expected to come from federal American Rescue Plan Act funds that the city received.
The other $37,167 is expected to come from Hotel/Motel Occupancy Tax revenue.
The grant award recommendations, as presented by the Arts Commission, are:
- Armed Forces Natural Hair and Health: $72,618
- Vive Les Arts Societe: $69,240
- IMPAC Outreach: $50,434
- Vive Les Arts Children’s Theatre: $35,520
- Songhai Bamboo Roots Association: $28,928
- Killeen Sister Cities, Osan, Korea, Committee: $21,375
- The Crossroads to Texas Quilt Guild Inc.: $9,975
- Killeen Arts Commission: $2,000
Also during the meeting, the council is expected to discuss amendments to Articles III and IV of the city’s charter. The Killeen Economic Development Corporation is also expected to provide an update to the council, which is expected to cover various topics, such as Z Modular, an Office of Local Defense Community Cooperation (OLDCC) Grant and the Texas A&M University-Central Texas research park summit.
The workshop meeting is slated to begin at 5 p.m. in the council chambers of Killeen City Hall, 101 N. College St.
