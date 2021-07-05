During a workshop meeting Tuesday evening the Killeen City Council will consider the hire of a new spokeswoman for the city.
Killeen City Manager Kent Cagle has selected Janell J. Lewis Ford to be the top candidate as the city’s executive director of communications.
If approved by the City Council in a later meeting, Ford would succeed Hilary Shine, who announced her retirement on April 1 after 20 years with the city. Her retirement is effective Aug. 1.
Most recently, Ford served as the public affairs officer at National Training Center in Fort Irwin, California. In addition to those duties, she also managed six separate social media accounts for the post, tripling the following of all accounts, according to her biography on the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service, a military news website run by the Department of Defense she frequently contributed to.
She has nearly 20 years of experience in journalism, communications and television news.
Ford earned a Bachelor of Arts in mass communications from Winston-Salem University in December 2004. She earned a Master of Arts in journalism and public affairs from American University in August 2006, according to her resume sent to city officials.
Ford also has experience with NBC, ABC, CBS and Fox News, according to the Killeen city staff report that is attached to the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting.
She is a three-time Emmy nominee, according to the military news website.
During her career, she has interviewed President Barack Obama, Oprah Winfrey and Maya Angelou and has been awarded a “Top 5 Under 40” honor from three, different organizations.
The duties of the executive director of communications in Killeen include sending out news releases, supporting all departments in public affairs efforts, managing the city’s website and social media accounts and answering questions from the media.
On May 5, the city started advertising for the position. In total, 32 individuals applied for the position before Cagle narrowed it down to three finalists, according to the city staff report.
Each of the finalists interviewed with a panel of the city’s leadership. The staff report did not indicate who those leaders were.
The City Council could make an official decision as early as July 13. If approved, Ford will begin employment on July 19.
Ford is set to make $105,000 per year along with associated wage-based benefits and a $3,000 annual car allowance, according to the staff report.
As of August 2019, Shine had an annual salary of $115,872, which is $10,872 higher than Ford’s projected starting salary.
Shine has been with the city of Killeen since July 30, 2001.
Budget presentation
Also during a special council meeting that precedes the workshop meeting, the City Council will receive the proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2022.
The special council meeting will begin at 5 p.m. in the council chambers in City Hall, 101 N. College St., Killeen. The workshop meeting will immediately follow in the same location.
For those unable to attend the meeting in person, it will be web streamed live and archived for playback on the city’s website, KilleenTexas.gov. It will also be broadcast live on Spectrum Cable Channel 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.