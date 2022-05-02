The Killeen City Council is set for a busy last meeting before the May 7 election.
The position of Court Administrator is up for grabs, and city staff is recommending that it be filled by Michelle Warriner, who has worked with the city since 2007.
The city will also hear an operation authority application request from Ten Til Two Limousine Bus, LLC.
Other items for discussion include a professional services agreement with Meeting the Challenge, a CP&Y Company, and a lengthy presentation high-speed broadband services.
According to the associated staff presentation, Killeen ranks 71st among over 600 Texas communities when it comes to contemporary broadband access.
The presentation notes that a total of over $65 million was allocated to broadband funding via the 2021 infrastructure package. What funding is available for Killeen and how the city will proceed with wireless infrastructure development will be a point of discussion today.
Also up for discussion will be what to do with a projected excess fund balance, which city staff estimates will be more than $8 million, largely due to sales tax growth in the 2022 fiscal year.
Per city policy, two capital improvement projects have been identified for the excess funds, which are to replace the city’s current enterprise resource planning system or to establish a new fire station in the south-central area of Killeen.
The full City Council agenda may be found online at https://killeen.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
Meetings take place every Tuesday at 5 p.m. at City Hall, 101 N. College St. Meetings can be watched live online at https://www.killeentexas.gov/281/Council-Live-Streaming.
