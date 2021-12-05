The Killeen Police Department is hoping to put some extra funding into making the roads a safer place.
On Tuesday, the Killeen City Council will consider a “Special Traffic Enforcement Program” grant (STEP), which will be utilized by KPD for additional focused traffic enforcement on an ‘overtime basis’,” according to a staff report from the city. The grant is funded by the Texas Department of Transportation.
If the council votes to approve the consideration, it will authorize City Manager Kent Cagle to enter into the grant agreement with TxDOT for the grant in the amount of $60,965, with a matching requirement of $15,446 for a total grant project amount of $76,411.90, the staff report said.
The matching funds will be provided by an in-kind match. The grant allows for matching funds to be calculated based on vehicle mileage, a portion of the salary for the person managing the program and certain fringe benefits.
The additional funds will allow STEP officers to focus more on monitoring the streets for hazards such as distracted drivers, speeding and other safety concerns
“The additional STEP officers will not respond to routine calls for service and will concentrate on concerns with speed, driving under the influence, distracted driving, intersection-related crashes, etc., to impact the safety of the driving community, increase awareness and decrease violations.”
According to the staff report, “Additionally, the STEP officers will conduct several public education sessions to further increase the impact on traffic safety.
In other business, council will discuss term limits for certain boards committees, as well as reducing the size of the Animal Advisory committee during a workshop meeting immediately following the regularly scheduled council meeting.
The council will also discuss appointments for vacancies on various boards and committees.
Tuesday’s meetings will begin at 5 p.m. at Killeen City Hall, 101 N. College St.
For all council agendas, go to killeen.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.