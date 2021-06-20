The city of Killeen may be able to assist an estimated 65 more households with rental payments if the City Council approves the acceptance of additional funding on Tuesday.
Funding comes from the Texas Department of Housing & Community Affairs (TDHCA) through CDBG-CV CARES Act.
The assistance is based on an average fair market rent of $1,320 per month.
Both the tenant and the landlord have to agree to enter into the program together.
The TEDP is a temporary program that will provide up to six months of assistance. At least one of the months of assistance has to be in the future, and months must be consecutive.
Killeen previously received $239,332.33 in February. With it, the city helped a total of 53 households.
Killeen is now looking to receive an additional $304,800.
Those eligible for rental assistance must have been financially impacted because of the coronavirus pandemic, and have a total household income less than 80% of the area median income, which for a family of four is $51,750.
Individuals are ineligible for assistance if they are receiving a Section 8 housing voucher, reside in a public housing unit or receive project-based voucher rental assistance.
Other topics expected to be discussed include:
- Acceptance of a Federal Aviation Administration grant to rehabilitate the terminal capital equipment system at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport
- Consideration of awarding a bid in the amount of $3.6 million to Lochridge-Priest, Inc. for the rehabilitate terminal capital equipment system project at the airport.
Tuesday’s council meeting will be at 5 p.m. in the council chambers in City Hall, 101 N. College St., Killeen.
For those unable to attend the meeting in person, it will be web streamed live and archived for playback on the city’s website, KilleenTexas.gov. It will also be broadcast live on Spectrum Cable Channel 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.