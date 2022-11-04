Killeen City Council members during a workshop on Tuesday are expected to discuss naming the city’s Heritage Oaks Hikes & Bike Trail for Helen Purser, the mother of developer Gary “Bubba” Purser Jr.
“In 2020, the trail opened as Heritage Oaks Hike & Bike Trail as part of Heritage Oaks Park,” Councilman Michael Boyd said in his October request to place the item on the agenda. “Located in southeast Killeen close to Rosewood Drive, this trail features a special architecture making it a frequent destination for residents and visitors.”
The 3.8-mile regional trail includes paved paths, benches and lighting “ultimately connecting Killeen to Harker Heights. This park project was made possible by the Gary Purser Sr. family who generously donated over 75 acres of land to the city of Killeen to make it a reality. Plans to further develop the Heritage Oaks Park include a playground, bathroom facility and a pavilion.”
Tabled for discussion last week because Councilman Ramon Alvarez did not attend the workshop, council members may also consider the challenges of enforcing the city’s Vacant Building Registration ordinance.
It “was adopted in August 2020 via Ordinance No. 20-032,” according to a staff report. “The intent of the ordinance is to reduce blight, preserve the historic character, and improve property values in Downtown Killeen. The Vacant Building Registration Ordinance requires the owners of vacant buildings within the Historic Overlay District (HOD) to abide by a standard-of-care practice, register their property with the City, and pay an annual registration fee.”
The city’s historic district, in north Killeen, is bounded by Avenue A, Santa Fe Plaza, North 4th Street and North 8th Street. To protect the integrity of the area, the Killeen City Council more than two years ago created the program “to compel property owners to make needed repairs to their historically significant buildings and attract new and expanding businesses to downtown Killeen.”
The fee to register a vacant structure is $500 for the first year it is vacant, according to the city’s website. After the first year, the registration fee increases by $50 per year for each year the building remains vacant.
At registration, the city also collects an inspection fee for one cent per square foot. For property owners who fail to register their building by the registration deadline, a $150 late fee is assessed.
Since officials began enforcing the ordinance in November 2020, 11 buildings have been registered — eight of them last year.
“As of October 2022, there are 37 vacant buildings in the HOD, with (three) currently registered on the registry.”
According to the staff report, the “challenges” to enforcing the ordinance are “apathetic and absentee property owners, lack of staff to manage the program historically (and) ordinance administration.”
In August 2020, when the ordinance was adopted, 38 vacant buildings were in the historic overlay district, the Herald reported in April.
“As we all know, our downtown cannot thrive if more than half of our inventory is vacant,” Alvarez wrote. “These vacant and/or abandoned buildings continue to deteriorate, further exacerbating the negative stereotype and perception of our downtown. If we truly wish to revitalize our downtown, we need to have these buildings occupied — not empty.”
Staff members are recommending increased enforcement through municipal courts.
“Currently, there are over 60 active code enforcement cases in the HOD. Increased fees (are) not recommended at this time,” according to the staff report.
Meanwhile, the report shows, a continued focus should remain on incremental improvements downtown, standardize registration dates and for buildings with multiple addresses and “reducing the plan of action to a (letter of intent) once a year.”
And in other discussion items, council members are scheduled to consider setting a special meeting date to canvass the Nov. 8 election results and the “purchase, exchange, lease or value of real property relating to facilities needed for animal services.”
Under the consent agenda at Tuesday’s meeting, council members will consider:
A resolution authorizing a bid award of up to $700,000 to Green Dream International, Crafco Inc., DIJ Construction, Vulcan Materials, Killeen Crushed Stone, Killeen Ready Mix and Texas Materials for street construction materials.
A resolution authorizing a lease agreement with Pitney Bowes for a SendPro, letter opener and inserting system through the Texas Buyboard Cooperative for $57,395.28.
A resolution authorizing maintenance and repair of HVAC equipment by The Brandt Companies for up to $100,000.
Separately on the agenda, council members will consider:
A resolution approving a Chapter 380 economic development agreement with Dongjin Semichem Texas for reimbursement of a portion of personal property taxes for up to 10 years for $435,999.
An ordinance authorizing the issuance of a limited tax note for equipment for the Killeen Fire Department.
The workshop is scheduled to follow the regular council meeting at 5 p.m., 101 N. College St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.