One partnership may yield a new playground for Lions Club Park.
During a workshop Tuesday, the Killeen City Council will hear from staff on the city’s partnership with the Greater Killeen Lions Foundation, which committed funds for a new covered playground at the park.
This playground would replace the current playground, originally constructed in 2001.
“The current playground is deteriorating and the flooring has been replaced numerous times since 2002, which is a pour-in-place surface,” said Joe Brown, executive director of recreation services in a staff report.
The Greater Killeen Lions Foundation, comprised of members from the Killeen Evening Lions Club and Killeen Noon Lions Club, committed $100,000 to serve as matching funds, and the Killeen Recreation Services Department would meet the remaining $123,371.45 from the capital improvement project construction account.
The new area is designed for children ages 3-7 years old, with a baseball theme.
Features of the proposed new playground include:
Canopy
Tile surface
6 slides
4 swings (2 toddler and 2 child swings)
Cozy Cocoon
Climbing bridges and various deck climbers
If approved at the regular council meeting next week, the city will purchase the equipment from Playground USA through the Texas Buyboard Purchasing Cooperative.
In other matters, the council will discuss whether it will adopt a Water and Wastewater Master Plan.
The goal of the plan is “to accommodate the projected growth over the next twenty years in an efficient and cost effective manner, while also focusing on the maintenance of existing aging water and wastewater system assets,” said Danielle Singh, executive director of public works in a staff report.
“This ... provides the City of Killeen a planning tool that will serve as a guide for short-term and long-term improvements to the infrastructure within the water and wastewater systems,” the report said.
The meeting will start at 5 p.m. at City Hall Council Chambers, 101 N. College St.
mbrand@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567
