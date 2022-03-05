Members of the Killeen City Council are expected on Tuesday to make a decision on whether to move forward with a project to put a new traffic signal light at the intersection of Little Nolan Road and South WS Young Drive. The intersection is near the Texas National Guard Armory, the Killeen Special Events Center and Central Plaza.
On April 12, 2021, the Texas Department of Transportation accepted the city’s proposal for the safety improvement project.
TxDOT will fund 100% of the project up to $322,700, which will come from Highway Safety Improvement Program, a federal aid program.
Before going forward with the project, the city must enter into an advance funding agreement. The city is responsible for the design of the project, utility relocations, and any right-of-way needed for the project, as well as any cost overruns above the approved amount, according to the city’s staff report.
Also during Tuesday’s meeting, the City Council is expected to officially vote on the appointment of Kris Krishna to become the new presiding municipal court judge.
Former municipal court judge Mark Kimball announced his retirement last October and retired on Feb. 23.
Tuesday’s meeting begins at 5 p.m. in the council chambers of City Hall, 101 N. College St.
Monday meeting
The City Council is also expected to meet Monday morning to discuss amending the city’s Code of Ordinances Chapter 26, pertaining to subdivisions and property developments as well as Chapter 31, which pertains to zoning related to development standards.
Monday’s meeting is expected to begin at 10 a.m. inside the main conference room of City Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.