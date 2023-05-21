Pet adoption operations with Killeen Animal Services may change locations in the near future, as the city ponders the purchase of a closed veterinary clinic on East Rancier Avenue.
If the purchase of East Lake Veterinary Center, 3518 E. Rancier Ave., is approved by the city council, adoption and other operations would shift there, while the current facility, 3118 Commerce Drive, would be used as a quarantine facility, according to a staff report from Assistant City Manager Danielle Singh to City Manager Kent Cagle.
“The (new clinic) would offer improved kennels, enhanced amenities, and accommodations that would enhance our customer experience,” Singh said in the report.
According to a staff report attached to the agenda packet, the current quarantine facility, which was built in the 1970s, is at risk of closure by the Texas Department of State Health Services.
After decades of repairs, city officials have determined the structure has deteriorated to the point of needing to be replaced.
Quarantine facilities are licensed by the Department of State Health Services and are used to quarantine animals for the rabies observation period, according to DSHS.
The construction of a new quarantine facility was included in the FY 2023 Capital Improvement Program in the total amount of $1,84 million, according to the staff report.
According to Singh’s report to Cagle, the owner of the veterinary clinic approached the city about purchasing it.
An appraisal conducted by Paramount Property Analysts, which has six offices in the state, revealed the property is worth $1.7 million.
Should the council give its stamp of approval on the purchase, it will cost the city $960,000 in the current year, $405,000 in Fiscal Year 2024 and $435,000 in Fiscal Year 2025 — $1.8 million total.
Last year, Killeen and Fort Cavazos officials signed an intergovernmental support agreement that allows the city to take over the installation’s animal services facilities and duties, and handle collection of stray animals on the Army post.
“Payments in FY 2024 and FY 2025 will be made from Fort Cavazos capital funds through the Intergovernmental Services Agreement,” the report says.
The city council meeting begins at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the council chambers in City Hall, 101 N. College St., Killeen.
For those unable to attend the meeting in person, it will be web streamed live and archived for playback on the city’s website, KilleenTexas.gov. It will also be broadcast live on Spectrum Cable Channel 10.
