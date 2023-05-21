Vet clinic

The city of Killeen may purchase this veterinary clinic to use for adoption operations.

 Screen Image

Pet adoption operations with Killeen Animal Services may change locations in the near future, as the city ponders the purchase of a closed veterinary clinic on East Rancier Avenue.

If the purchase of East Lake Veterinary Center, 3518 E. Rancier Ave., is approved by the city council, adoption and other operations would shift there, while the current facility, 3118 Commerce Drive, would be used as a quarantine facility, according to a staff report from Assistant City Manager Danielle Singh to City Manager Kent Cagle.

timerman@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7559

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.