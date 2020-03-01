The Killeen City Council will discuss reinstituting an economic development incentive for stakeholders in the downtown Historic Overlay District.
The district’s boundaries are North Fourth Street on the west, the north side of East Avenue B to the north and designated sides of North Eighth Street to the east, and Santa Fe Plaza Drive to the south.
The Façade Improvement Grants and Sign Grants “is a reimbursable grant made available to property owners in the district to improve the visual appearance and functional needs of their property, while maintaining the historic character,” according to a staff report from Interim Executive Director of Planning and Development Tony McIlwain.
A façade is the face of a building, especially the principal front that looks onto a street.
The Façade Grant and Sign Grant programs have been in place for 10 years and have encouraged a tremendous amount of improvement and economic development in the downtown area.
Through this grant, the city offers reimbursement to the property owner for 80% of their approved façade expenses — up to $10,000 per façade and not to exceed $20,000 — per fiscal year.
The property owner will be responsible for no less than 20% of the improvement expenses per grant.
The Sign Grant is also a reimbursable grant made available to business owners in the district who wish to add or replace a business sign on their property. Through the grant, business or property owners can be reimbursed 50% of the total signage cost up to $800.
In McIlwain’s report, the sign grant program has supported eight businesses in the district “for a total public & private investment of $19,067.”
“The Façade Grant Program has supported 26 façade improvement projects for a total public & private downtown investment of just over $270,000,” his report said.
The Sign Grant Program is typically budgeted each fiscal year at $1,600. There was an increase to $4,800 for FY20. The Facade Improvement Grant is budgeted for a yearly expenditure amount of $50,000.
In other matters, City Manager Kent Cagle announced on Feb. 28 his intent to appoint McIlwain as executive director of planning and development services. McIlwain has been interim director since November.
The appointment will be discussed at the workshop and considered for confirmation at the council’s March 10 meeting. According to a press release, the city charter requires council approval of department head appointments.
“In a growing city like Killeen, Tony’s experience, wisdom and steady leadership will be a tremendous asset,” said Cagle of his selection. “I look forward to working with him to help Killeen continue to grow and prosper.”
McIlwain was hired initially as city planner in 2008. He was promoted to assistant director of planning in 2018.
The workshop is at 5 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 101 N. College St.
