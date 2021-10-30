The Killeen City Council is expected to hear a proposal to rezone over 5 acres of land in the southern portion of the city for a potential RV park during Tuesday’s workshop meeting.
City staff, however, is recommending disapproval of the rezoning request, according to the presentation that is attached to the agenda.
The location desired to be rezoned is at 7700 Clear Creek Road, generally across from the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport.
The developer, who is requesting the property be rezoned from R-1 (single-family residential district) to R-MP (mobile home and travel trailer park district), is also looking to change the property’s designation on the Future Land Use Map from SC (suburban commercial) to GR (general residential).
City staff finds the request inconsistent with the map, according to the city staff report on the agenda.
On Oct. 4, the Planning and Zoning Commission voted 5-1 to recommend approval of the rezoning request. Louie Minor cast the only dissenting vote, stating that the request is not appropriate for the area, according to the presentation.
Approval of the request will require a minimum approval vote of three-fourths of council members, according to the agenda.
During the workshop, the council is also expected to consider other rezoning requests of various portions of land throughout the city.
The workshop meeting is slated to begin at 5 p.m. in the council chambers of Killeen City Hall, 101 N. College St.
