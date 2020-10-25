A rezoning request will come before the Killeen City Council on Tuesday for the proposed construction of two-family residential homes off of Bunny Trail.
The request that will be presented to the council has been amended. The size of the land the applicant is looking to rezone was amended from 19.566 acres to 9.66 acres.
The property is listed as 5603 Bunny Trail.
If approved, the property will be rezoned from R-1 (Single-Family Residential District) to R-2 (Two-Family Residential District).
For a more detailed article on the council’s discussion of Community Development Block Grants, read Monday’s edition of the Killeen Daily Herald.
Tuesday’s council meeting will be at 5 p.m. in the council chambers in City Hall, 101 N. College St., Killeen.
For those unable to attend the meeting in person, it will be web streamed live and archived for playback on the city’s website, KilleenTexas.gov. It will also be broadcast live on Spectrum Cable Channel 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.