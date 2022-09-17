Flying Vikings

Steve Restivo, 15, left, looks at his pilot, P.T. Ludwig of Georgetown, as he prepares for his flight over Killeen in June 2019 at Skylark Field. Skyline Addiction has agreed to lease property at Skylark Field for its skydiving operations.

 Herald | File

City officials on Tuesday are expected to recommend signing a five-year lease with a Killeen company to move its skydiving operations to Skylark Field.

“Airport staff was contacted by Skydive Addiction ... about the possibility of relocating their existing skydiving business to Skylark Field,” according to city documents. “Several meetings and airport site visits were conducted, as well as a review of their business plan and safety operations. Additionally, we reviewed Skydive Killeen’s safety record and had the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) conduct a safety review for skydive operations at Skylark Field.”

