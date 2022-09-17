City officials on Tuesday are expected to recommend signing a five-year lease with a Killeen company to move its skydiving operations to Skylark Field.
“Airport staff was contacted by Skydive Addiction ... about the possibility of relocating their existing skydiving business to Skylark Field,” according to city documents. “Several meetings and airport site visits were conducted, as well as a review of their business plan and safety operations. Additionally, we reviewed Skydive Killeen’s safety record and had the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) conduct a safety review for skydive operations at Skylark Field.”
The FAA, according to the city, determined that skydive operations “can be done safely at Skylark Field,” and staff members have negotiated an $841 monthly lease agreement for a 1,570-square-foot space and the fire bay at the old fire department building at Skylark Field.
“The term of the lease agreement is for a period beginning October 1, 2022, and ending September 30, 2027,” according to documents. That includes “business activities of a commercial skydiving operator,” classroom activities and parachute rigging.
Executive director of recreation
In other business at Tuesday’s meeting, City Manager Kent Cagle is expected to recommend hiring Kelly Snook as executive director of recreation services to succeed Joe Brown, who resigned earlier this year.
She is among 59 candidates to apply for the position that pays up to $145,000 per year.
“The city ... narrowed the candidates to four finalists,” according to documents. “In-person interviews took place on (Aug. 25 and Aug. 26) with a panel of city leadership. (Cagle) extended a conditional job offer to ... Snook, (who) comes to Killeen with over (30) years of experience serving nine organizations including municipalities, private practice and nonprofit sectors.”
Since 2021, Snook has been interim director of culture, parks and recreation in Greeley, Colorado — a city of about 107,000 southeast of Fort Collins.
“She has managed annual budgets up to approximately ($92 million) funded by combined operating capital, impact fees, enterprise, and revenue funds,” according to documents. “She has managed teams of up to 450 full-time employees and 45 part-time employees in divisions including park rangers, park planning, grounds maintenance, building maintenance, capital improvements, recreation, light construction, and senior services.”
Brown tendered his resignation on July 14 after more than three years with the city. His annual salary was $131,599.52.
Chaparral Road
Also on Tuesday, Killeen City Council members will consider an interlocal agreement with Harker Heights “to move forward with design and then construction” of the Chaparral Road widening project those entities and Bell County and Killeen ISD agreed to partially fund in 2019.
They are “planning to work together to facilitate the design and construction of a four- to five-lane minor arterial roadway along the entirety of the road, A memorandum of understanding was prepared and approved previously by all parties in 2019. The MOU only constituted an expression of intent and did not serve as a binding agreement.”
According to city documents, Killeen will provide $730,422 for design, with Bell County providing $1,215,361 and Harker Heights paying $54,217.
“The city of Killeen will serve as the project manager,” according to documents.
Setback requirements
After council members on Aug. 23 told a Killeen developer they will not negotiate a request to bypass the city’s new architectural and site design standards so 400 homes can be built in the Levy Crossing planned unit development, staff officials have discussed “a compromise.”
“The revised request is to amend the building setbacks for (246) lots zoned (single-family residential district),” according to documents. “The revised PUD regulations includes no changes to the landscaping requirements and the following architectural requirements.”
The architectural requirements include repetition standard, garage standard, enhanced windows, architectural details, variable roof design and at least three of the following: recessed garage, vertical articulation, covered front porch, variable exterior finish materials or enhanced garage doors.
Representing JOF Developers, Michelle Lee of Killeen Engineering and Surveying asked council members on Aug. 23 to reduce the building setback lines for the development. But that was met with apprehension and confusion before the request was tabled.
In a June 14 letter to Wallis Meshier, the city’s director of planning, Lee requested the change “to provide better quality homes to homebuyers in this development.”
JOF, owned by longtime Killeen developer Gary Purser Jr., plans to develop 402 lots over 110 acres at Levy Crossing in the 6600 block of South Fort Hood Street.
And although the new standards do not include different setback guidelines than those in the PUD requirements, the developer’s floor plans would trigger clauses in the architectural and site design standards ordinance that would prevent the company from constructing homes to the builders’ specifications.
The Levy Crossing PUD was approved in July 2020 — nine months after the property was annexed into the city limits. The developer asked for setbacks to be reduced on all sides — from 25 feet to 20 feet, the side yard setback from 7 feet to 5 feet and the rear setback from 25 feet to 20 feet.
On Tuesday, council members, based on a city staff recommendation, will consider reducing the setback requirements from 7 feet to 5 feet on the side and 25 feet to 20 feet on the rear. The front setback will not change.
The city’s new architectural and site design standards were approved on May 22 and went into effect on May 30. The developer is impacted because it wants to include three-car garages in the construction of at least some of the homes.
“Staff finds that the amended request for lessened setback only applies to the “R-1” zoning district which constitutes a reduced number of lots and includes an array of architectural standards that will be implemented immediately,” according to city documents. “Staff finds this request is consistent with the policies and principles discussed in the newly adopted comprehensive plan. Therefore, staff recommends approval of the PUD amendment request as presented by the applicant.”
According to the city’s new design standards, two restrictions apply to building garages. If the garage faces the street, it cannot account for more than half of the house. And garages cannot protrude farther than anything else on the house.
The full architectural and site design ordinance is at https://bit.ly/3Nv6GT7.
The City Council workshop is scheduled for 5 p.m. at City Hall, 101 N. College St.
