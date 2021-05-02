The Killeen City Council will discuss awarding a $5.8 million bid to improve some of the city’s worst streets at Tuesday’s workshop meeting. Lone Star Paving and Texas Materials Group were the only companies to submit bids, according to city documents.
On March 23, the council passed a $4.2 million budget amendment to address emergency street repairs from February’s snow and ice storm and lapsed street repairs. The funds are to be used for overlay, milling and striping work on a number well traveled city streets.
This project will not focus on spot repairs, but work on larger, high-traffic areas of city roadways. The project will focus on 12 main thoroughfares including: W.S. Young Drive, Trimmier Road, Stagecoach Road, Elms Road, Florence Road and 38th Street.
Many roads in Killeen took a beating in the February weather that dropped temperatures into the single digits and covered the area in thick ice. City officials estimated the ice did about $40 million worth of damage to city roads.
A timetable for when the project will begin was not given in the city documents but could be discussed at the meeting.
The council will also discuss two resolutions totaling nearly $600,000 in new equipment for the Killeen Police Department. KPD is asking for approval to spend just over $375,000 on new in-car video systems to replace its current system which was purchased in 2014. KPD is also asking for approval to spend nearly $224,000 to replace monitoring cameras at KPD headquarters. This would replace equipment installed when the building was opened in 2010. The current cameras do not provide the quality video images that are needed for identification purposes, according to city documents.
Tuesday’s workshop meeting will be at 5 p.m. in the council chambers in City Hall, 101 N. College St., Killeen.
For those unable to attend the meeting in person, it will be web streamed live and archived for playback on the City’s website, KilleenTexas.gov. It will also be broadcast live on Spectrum Cable Channel 10.
Killeen roadways slated for asphalt overlay:
Windfield Drive from Watercrest Road to Neta Drive
Chantz Drive from Pepper Mill Hollow to Stagecoach Road
Levy Lane from Bacon Ranch Road to Boydstun Loop
Gateway Drive from Central Texas Expressway to Lowes Boulevard
W.S. Young Drive from Veterans Memorial Boulevard to Stagecoach Road
Trimmier Road from Elms Road to Stan Schlueter Loop
Stagecoach Road from Platinum Drive to East Trimmier Road
Platinum Drive from Stagecoach Road to Tumbled Stone Drive
Elms Road from Old FM 440 Road to Carpet Lane
Florence Road from Jasper Drive to Elms Road
38th Street from Rancier Avenue to Lake Road
10th Street from Rancier Avenue to Hallmark Avenue
