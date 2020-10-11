Various organizations may receive grant funding from the Killeen Arts Commission after Tuesday’s City Council meeting in Killeen.
Eight organizations are set to receive a total of $85,000, the amount for grants in Fiscal Year 2021 the council approved on Sept. 8.
The grant award recommendations, as presented by the Arts Commission, are:
- Vive Les Arts Societe: $22,815
- Armed Forces Natural Hair and Health: $19,639
- IMPAC Outreach: $16,087
- Vive Les Arts Children’s Theatre: $14,343
- Songhai Bamboo Roots Association: $6,317
- Central Texas College Foundation: $3,206
- Artesania y Cultura Hispana: $1,593
- Killeen Arts Commission: $1,000
Also being conducted by the council will be two budget-related public hearings. One will discuss amending the FY21 budget to raise the expenses for the Aviation Fund, and the other will discuss amending the FY20 budget to increase revenue and expenditure accounts in the General Fund.
Earlier in the meeting, the city’s Fleet Services will make a request to purchase 56 “pieces of fleet” for a total amount of $5,018,476. They include 32 pieces of fleet for public safety, 17 pieces for public works and seven for general government.
Tuesday’s council meeting will be at 5 p.m. inside the council chambers in City Hall, 101 N. College St., Killeen.
For those unable to attend the meeting in person, it will be web streamed live and archived for playback on the city’s website, KilleenTexas.gov. It will also be broadcast live on Spectrum Cable Channel 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.