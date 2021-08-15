Killeen’s city council is expected to discuss an aviation grant, as well as several requests for rezoning and its Capital Improvements Plan at a workshop Tuesday.
Killeen received an aviation grant from the federal government to the tune of $2,569,026 in March as part of the American Rescue Plan Act.
According to the city’s staff report, the “ARPA airport grant” may be used for costs related to operations, personnel, cleaning, sanitization, debt service, and any other service related to combating the spread of pathogens.
Council is also expected to discuss the B.N.S.F. Railroad drainage improvements project. According to the staff report, three companies offered bids, but none of those bids were equal to or lower than the city engineer’s probable cost budget.
To that effect, city staff is expected to recommend that council reject the current bids and allow staff to restart the bids process.
Also on the budget are several requests for rezoning.
EAS Investments is requesting a change to the Future Land Use Map to rezone property on the south side of East Rancier Avenue and Sally Ride Lane. If approved, the property would be rezoned from suburban residential to general residential.
Similarly, EAS Investments has requested a zone change for 92 acres in the same general area for more specific zoning that would only allow the building of duplexes.
Council is also expected to receive an annexation request for 7.4 acres of land, south of West Stan Schlueter Loop and east of the Eagle Valley Subdivision.
Capping the evening is a COVID-19 update from Fire Chief James Kubinski, and a discussion of the fiscal year 2022 budget and capital improvement program, of which the council still has around $1.8 million in funding to spend.
The city council’s November retreat, charter review process, and the city’s ethics ordinance are also topics of discussion.
Finally, there is a small chance that council may, after almost a month of rescheduling, discuss its governing standards review.
The meeting starts at 5 p.m. in council chambers at Killeen City Hall, 101 N. College St.
jdowling@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.