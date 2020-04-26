The Killeen City Council will discuss what to do with the $613,676 in federal grants it received from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act at Tuesday’s virtual meeting.
Killeen’s money is in the form of community block grant funds, which can be used on COVID-19-related services.
City staff will propose to the council a plan to accept the community block grant funding from the federal government and re-purpose funding from current and past year community block grant and HOME grant programs to immediately protect, prepare, and prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Also on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting, the Killeen Fire Department will be asking the city to award a contract to Hawk Builders, LLC, of Phoenix, to perform upgrades to the Central Fire Station.
The fire station was built in 1976 and currently has no separation between beds for privacy in the communal area, according to a report presented by the fire department to the city manager.
The $302,400 contract would allow Hawk Builders, LLC to construct individual sleeping quarters, renovate bunk rooms, create office space and create a gym in a separate room with outside access.
The proposed project would also create an information technology closet to provide service to each quarter and throughout the dormitory area.
Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble will also present an item to the City Council.
The first of two public hearings will be held at Tuesday’s meeting for the council to consider re-adopting the current version of the youth curfew ordinance.
According to the report provided by the Killeen Police Department to the city manager, the current version of the youth curfew ordinance was adopted in 1996 and re-adopted every three years since.
Article 5 of the Killeen Code of Ordinances, dated March 19, 2020, discusses the youth curfew. Currently the curfew is from 11 p.m. on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday until 6 a.m. the following day. It is from 12:01 to 6 a.m. on any Saturday or Sunday, according to the ordinance.
From June 1 to Aug. 15 of every year, the curfew is from 12:01 to 6 a.m. every day.
Violation of the youth curfew is considered a Class C misdemeanor, as currently stated in Section 16-113(a) of the Killeen City Ordinance.
According to the report from the Killeen Police Department, statistics indicate that the number of juvenile arrests during curfew hours has remained consistent over the past three years.
“This indicates that the enforcement of the curfew ordinance has kept juveniles off the streets during the curfew hours, thus making them less able to commit offenses or be victimized during those hours,” the report said.
Tuesday’s City Council meeting will be the first to be conducted digitally. The public cannot attend in person, but the meeting can be viewed live online at 5 p.m. at http://www.killeentexas.gov/281/Council-Live-Streaming or on Spectrum Cable Channel 10.
Requests to speak during the citizen comments portion of the meeting must be submitted by 4 p.m. Tuesday. Instructions for how to register to speak can be found at the top of the agenda, which can be found at https://killeen.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.