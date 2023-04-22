One week after a spat between Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson and Killeen resident Michael Fornino spilled over into the audience seating area, the city council will meet Tuesday evening.
Killeen city officials said security will be in place at the meeting as it always is, though it is unclear if the security will be increased in response to Tuesday’s altercation between Wilkerson and Fornino, who cautioned that mayor pro tem that he was armed.
Former Councilwoman and Mayor Pro Tem Shirley Fleming has said she hopes the city council will again take up the issue of banning weapons at City Hall. She said only “authorized people” need them.
The Killeen City Council will consider, among a vast array of items, a rezoning request from a church in the city to lease a portion of the property to a daycare.
According to the agenda, the request is to rezone 6.43 acres out of the Passion For Christ Ministries Addition, 3100 Little Nolan Road, from
“B-1” (Professional Business District) to “B-1” (Professional Business District) with a Conditional Use Permit.
In the consent agenda, the council will take action on a proposed closed captioning system for recordings and broadcasts.
Last week, the Killeen City Council discussed obtaining a closed captioning system for its live and broadcast meetings.
The city’s recommendation has been to place the meetings on YouTube closed captioning because the service would not cost anything extra to the city.
Tuesday’s council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. in the council chambers in City Hall, 101 N. College St., Killeen.
For those unable to attend the meeting in person, it will be web streamed live and archived for playback on the city’s website, KilleenTexas.gov. It will also be broadcast live on Spectrum Cable Channel 10.
