LOCAL GOVERNMENT

One week after a spat between Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson and Killeen resident Michael Fornino spilled over into the audience seating area, the city council will meet Tuesday evening.

Killeen city officials said security will be in place at the meeting as it always is, though it is unclear if the security will be increased in response to Tuesday’s altercation between Wilkerson and Fornino, who cautioned that mayor pro tem that he was armed.

