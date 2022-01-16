The Killeen City Council will hold a special meeting Tuesday for the purpose of holding a public hearing on the realignment of City Council districts.
The realignment is necessary to standardize populations among the four council districts to reflect population shifts reported in the 2020 Census.
Also in the special meeting, the council recognize Killeen resident Jershika Maple, who was the fifth-place runner-up on Season 21 of the singing competition show “The Voice.”
Following the special meeting, council members will convene in workshop session to work on a 24-item agenda that includes another public hearing on the proposed amendments to the city charter.
Other items at the workshop will range from a discussion on financial governance policy to an update on traffic around Rosewood Drive.
The council will also conduct the annual evaluation of the city auditor and at the end, they will be reviewing applications for Municipal Court judge.
Under the heading of “memorandums and resolutions,” council members will be looking at the amendments for the $214,592 cost to have Lone Star Paving work on an asphalt overlay at Conder Park. Also on tap include a $381,000 cost to have multiple agencies to use NicheRMS365, a law enforcement records management system.
Council members will also consider a memorandum or resolution to ratify the acceptance of the HOME-ARP grant funding in the amount of $1,778,641.
Public hearings will feature several real estate agencies that are seeking to rezone certain areas for their proposed properties. One of which asks the council to amend the Comprehensive Plan’s Future Land Use Map to have 60 acres designated to a general residential zone.
The special meeting will begin at 5 p.m. at Killeen City Hall, 101 N. College St., in the City Council chambers. The workshop meeting will convene at the conclusion of the special council meeting.
