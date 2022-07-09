The Killeen City Council is expected Tuesday to discuss two items that were originally on the agenda for the council meeting last week. In a special council meeting that follows the regular meeting on Tuesday, the council is expected to discuss updates of American Rescue Plan Act funding for recreation projects and discuss a proposed Main Street program.
According to the presentation attached to the agenda, the city has committed a total of $4.59 million to various recreation projects. The council previously committed funds for improvements at Long Branch Park, Long Branch Pool, Stewart Park, Phyllis Park, Conder Park and sidewalk repairs at several other parks. The city has spent a total of more than $2.25 million so far.
The funding comes from the American Rescue Plan Act, federal coronavirus money that was distributed to state and local governments nationwide.
In other business, during the regular city council meeting, the council is expected to decide on a request to rezone 5.3 acres of land to make way for a $24 million housing development in north Killeen for people 55 and over. If approved, construction should begin in January 2023.
Madhouse Development of Austin plans to build the four-story, 108-unit property in the North Killeen Revitalization Program area, south of Atkinson Drive and west of North W.S. Young Drive.
The property, Avanti Legacy Parkview, will include a Killeen Meals on Wheels kitchen. The apartment building will include such amenities as a fitness center, pool and business center. Officials said that “an alternative route” for residents will be built on the back side of the property. Entrances and exits will be gated.
Tuesday’s special workshop meeting is expected to immediately follow the regular council meeting, which is scheduled for 5 p.m. in the council chambers in City Hall, 101 N. College St., Killeen.
For those unable to attend the meeting in person, it will be web streamed live and archived for playback on the city’s website, KilleenTexas.gov. It will also be broadcast live on Spectrum Cable Channel 10.
(2) comments
Yes the money is for Covid relief, not parks. Buy a spare transport ambulance or medical supplies needed for care of patients.
Building a low rent property for 108 families will truly bring values down for this district. Look at the ones that were built in other cities and see the eyesore and crime problems.
Don't you people think we should save it for the next pandemic coming. Our so called President already said there is one coming.. beware and prepare..just saying..
