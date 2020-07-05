The Killeen City Council will hold its first public meeting on the fiscal year 2021 budget on Tuesday.
No specific details were given about the proposed operating budget from city staff or through the city’s website.
Last week, council members met with first-year City Manager Kent Cagle in separate sessions to review coming fiscal year budget requests from department heads and overall budget status.
Cagle said he wants to continue making the budget balance along with addressing ongoing priorities, such as employee compensation and infrastructure maintenance.
Last year, the city voted on a $86.6 million general fund budget with no tax rate increase for property owners and a cost-of-living raise for city employees. The ratepayer funds showed no increase in rates for utility customers.
The council will also vote on setting its first public hearing on Aug. 4.
In other matters, the council will receive results of the 2020 Water/Sewer study from Richardson based economic development agency NewGen Strategies & Solutions.
Findings from the study, according to the agency’s presentation, under assuming “normalized consumption, water revenues” are insufficient.
The agency recommends the city to “continue to carefully evaluate overall utility revenue performance and ensure rates remain sufficient, particularly in light of future capital improvements.”
NewGen’s recommendation is to raise the utility rate in the upcoming budget. The last time the city considered rate changes was in 2016. No action was taken.
No vote on the recommendation is expected Tuesday.
