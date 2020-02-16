Holding city elections jointly with the Killeen school district will be on the Killeen City Council agenda Tuesday.
The item will be discussed during the council’s regular workshop.
Per state law, political subdivisions that are conducting elections on the same day to contract for joint voting. In this case, it will be the City of Killeen and Killeen Independent School District.
According Hilary Shine, the city’s communications director, the procedure occurs “whenever we both hold an election.”
As of the final filing day Friday, there were 14 filings for council at-large seats and one filing for the city’s mayoral seat.
“This will allow the voters the opportunity to vote in both the school and city elections at one location for early voting and Election Day,” according to a staff report. “The law further allows for the governing bodies of each political subdivision to enter into an agreement.”
The election would allow the city secretary to conduct the election on behalf of both entities for this election only.
The estimated cost to conduct the elections is $75,000. Funds are budgeted in the city’s election expenses. KISD will pay one-half of the total costs.
