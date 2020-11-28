The Killeen Police Department is looking to spend $190,000 on ammunition and equipment. The Killeen City Council will discuss that request, and others, at Tuesday’s workshop meeting.
Duty gear, body armor and ammunition will be purchased by GT Distributors, Inc., the only authorized law enforcement distributor in Texas, according to the presentation attached to the agenda.
The police department is projecting the ammunition to cost $90,000 and the duty gear and body armor to cost $100,000, the presentation shows.
An alternative option for the council would be to delay the purchase until the next fiscal year.
“Doing so will adversely affect the department’s ability to train and properly equip officers,” the presentation said.
The police department is also requesting to purchase police and jail uniforms, as well as duty gear, in the amount of $160,000.
Among the other items that will be discussed at the workshop are requests to use Texas Department of Information Resources contracts for the purchase of social distancing training/meeting systems from NOVY, Inc. and Dell Technologies in an amount of $134,013 and the purchase of network equipment to accommodate social distancing meetings/trainings from Netsync in the amount of $71,716.70.
Seven public hearings are scheduled for the regular council meeting Dec. 8.
Tuesday’s workshop meeting will be at 5 p.m. inside the council chambers in City Hall, 101 N. College St., Killeen.
For those unable to attend the meeting in person, it will be web streamed live and archived for playback on the City’s website, KilleenTexas.gov. It will also be broadcast live on Spectrum Cable Channel 10.
