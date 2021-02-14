Killeen City Council will consider a request, made by one of its own councilmembers, regarding the conduct of the city’s mayor.
Councilmember Steve Harris submitted the request on Feb. 3, citing Section 1-20 of Governing Standards and Expectations.
The request does not specifically mention Mayor Jose Segarra by name.
“The Mayor consistently interrupts and interjects during council discussions when council members are speaking, only to try to end the council member’s time to speak,” the request said, as listed on the city’s website. “Members have to notify the Mayor that they are still speaking in order to continue speaking … if he allows it.
“The second issue is the Mayor violates procedure for discussion by not allowing council members to have a chance to speak during times of said time of discussion. His reasoning being that he doesn’t want to allow members to talk because he feels they will “talk too long”. He has done this with multiple council members but has discriminately favored his targeting on one in specific.”
The request goes on to ask the council to instruct and/or reprimand the Mayor for his activities that violate the council’s governing protocols and standards, and to cease from his overall and discriminatory actions based on his personal feelings. It further notes that failure to do so will result in further disciplinary action by the council.
“I am not sure what Mr. Harris’s purpose here is for this agenda, but look forward to hearing his perspective,” Segarra told the Herald in an email.
In other business, the council will discuss city streets in need of reconstruction, the installation of metal detectors at City Hall, discuss a steering committee for crime commission initiative and a number of other items.
The workshop will begin at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Killeen City Hall council chambers, 101 N. College St.
For those unable to attend the meeting in person, it will be web streamed live and archived for playback on the city’s web site, KilleenTexas.gov. It will also be broadcast live on Spectrum Cable Channel 10.
