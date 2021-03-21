The Killeen City Council will be holding a public hearing to discuss amending the fiscal year 2021 budget to increase revenue and expenditure accounts in the general fund, the street maintenance fund and the government capital improvement projects fund during its regular meeting on Tuesday.
The item could include moving money to help fix some of the significant road damage that took place during the winter storm.
Also during the meeting, the council will discuss the business and residential camera initiative which would allow the city to partner with local businesses to use Ring Video devices to help with crime in the city.
There will also be 10 items in the consent agenda that the council could approve with one vote if they choose.
Some of the items include:
Appointing council members to city boards and committees.
Approving the investment report for the quarter that ended Dec. 31, 2020.
Approving the creation of the Committee for Crime Solutions.
The meeting will be at 5 p.m. in the council chambers in City Hall, 101 N. College St.
For those unable to attend the meeting in person, it will be web streamed live and archived for playback on the city’s website, KilleenTexas.gov. It will also be broadcast live on Spectrum Cable Channel 10.
Prior to the 5 p.m. meeting, the council will have a workshop meeting beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center where they will discuss the city’s comprehensive plan for this year.
