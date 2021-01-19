Following a presentation from City Attorney Traci Briggs, the Killeen City Council on Tuesday approved, by a 5-1 consensus vote, to discuss moving the city’s elections from May to November on a permanent basis.
Although such a change would not take place until 2022 at the earliest, Briggs said that a bill currently being considered by the state Legislature, SB 131, would allow cities’ governing bodies to move elections, with at least a two-thirds vote from the individual governing body.
Councilmember Shirley Fleming had initially proposed the measure, based on the fact that more voters come out in November elections and due to the money saved by not having to pay election workers in May as well as November.
“I’ve gotten a lot of calls on this,” Fleming said by remote during the workshop.
Council member Mellisa Brown made the motion to bring the issue back next week, and Councilmember Debbie Nash-King cast the sole vote against it.
“My priority is the convenience of the residents,” Nash-King said.
Nash-King said that her single biggest concern is that moving the election to November will only benefit candidates who are running for office in off-years, and not necessarily Killeen residents.
“When we make a decision, and it does not benefit residents, it’s not the best decision,” Nash-King said, also expressing concerns the change may have on Killeen Independent School District elections, which are currently conducted jointly with the city each May.
Councilmember Steve Harris expressed his continued support for the proposed move.
November elections provide for more interaction between citizens and the city,” Harris said during the workshop.
Also Tuesday, the council:
discussed a resolution authorizing a professional services agreement with Randall Scott Architects in the amount of $543,825 for the Killeen Community and Senior Center
discussed a resolution authorizing a professional services agreement with Tanko Streetlighting, Inc. for streetlight audit and ownership support in an amount not to exceed $196,3000
unanimously approved a motion to continue with the Feb. 12 deadline for the application process for a replacement for late Councilmember Jim Kilpatrick
The council also discussed the board bylaws of the recently established public facility corporation, which would be used to facilitate construction of a new housing development in north Killeen.
At its Jan. 12 meeting the council approved the creation of the corporation by a 4-3 vote, with Mayor Jose Segarra casting the tie-breaking vote.
The corporation was created for the sole purpose of the development of a $51 million housing development to be located at the intersection of W.S. Young Drive and Business Hwy 190, to be developed by the Ohio-based NRP Group.
The meeting started with an unusually large law enforcement presence.
At least four additional Killeen Police Department officers were posted at City for the workshop.
“They’re expecting a potential protest,” City Spokesperson Hilary Shine said shortly before the workshop started at 5 p.m., citing a posting seen on social media from an unknown source.
KPD Chief Charles Kimble, who was at the workshop, said afterward, “We heard word that there may be a protest here but didn’t know what the protest was about.”
No protest took place during the workshop.
