Killeen City Manager Kent Cagle has a consideration of who would replace former City Attorney Kathy Davis, now Temple’s city attorney.
Her name is Traci Briggs, and she is currently serving as the city’s interim city attorney. She has been employed with the city since Dec. 1, 1999.
Briggs started her legal career as a prosecutor with the City of Killeen. She then served as the assistant city attorney/police legal advisor for three years and has been serving as the deputy city attorney since 2004.
Briggs is licensed to practice law in the state of Texas and received her Juris Doctor degree from Southwestern University School of Law in Los Angeles. She obtained her Bachelor of Business Administration, with an emphasis in Marketing from Southern Methodist University in Dallas.
If her promotion is approved by the Killeen City Council during its regular meeting March 23, her effective date for assuming the city attorney’s post on a permanent basis will be March 25.
The annual base salary of the position is $160,000, plus benefits and a $3,000 annual car allowance, according to city staff reports.
“The prorated amount through the end of the fiscal year is estimated at $104,961, salary and benefits, and funds are available in the City Attorney’s Office budget,” as cited in the staff report.
In other matters, during Tuesday’s workshop council will receive an update from the Killeen Economic Development Corporation and the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce.
The council will also discuss setting a date and topics for discussion in the upcoming joint meeting with the Killeen Independent School District.
The workshop starts at 5 p.m. at 101 N. College St.
mbrand@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.