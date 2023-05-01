The Killeen City Council has a jam packed agenda for Tuesday’s meeting with several topics of interest to the community.
Among them, the council is set to consider the police chief candidate chosen by City Manager Kent Cagle, as well as approving renovations and additions to the Rosa Hereford Killeen Community Center and Senior Center.
Three citizens petitions are scheduled to be heard at the beginning of the meeting.
Raymon Spivey will discuss a city celebration for the Fort Hood name change, which is scheduled for May 9. Amanda Corley will discuss her dog Bruce’s seizure and euthanization by Killeen Animal Control, and Linda Marzi will discuss freedom of speech at city council meetings.
An AdventHealth Central Texas representative will also be present at the meeting to give a presentation about updating the community health plan for Killeen.
Lastly, the workshop portion of the meeting will be used to discuss firearms in the city council chambers, discuss possible action against Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson’s for his decorum during the April 18 meeting, discuss creating a bond advisory community and appointing members, and the city manager’s quarterly review.
Members of the public are welcome to attend the city council meetings or watch the meeting’s live broadcast.
