After Saturday’s election removed two incumbent council members and secured Debbie Nash-King’s place as mayor, the Killeen City Council is off to a fresh start with an 18-item agenda planned for Tuesday’s council workshop meeting, including a hefty pay raise for garbage workers.
The council will start with a 5 p.m. special City Council meeting to canvass the May 7 election results, swear in new members and select a new mayor protem.
Immediately following, the council will go into its workshop meeting.
The council will discuss memorandums and resolutions which will include the Intergovernmental Support Agreement with Fort Hood for animal services. Killeen will be supplying Fort Hood with animal services trucks and staff.
Other memorandums and resolutions include:
Authorizing an interlocal agreement with the Killeen Independent School District for the construction of a sewer line in the Trimmier Creek Basin.
Awarding Bid No. 22-20, Generator Project, to T. Morales Company Electric & Controls, Ltd. in the amount of $480,535.
Authorizing the procurement of computer hardware from GTS Technology Solutions in an amount not to exceed $299,807.93.
Ratifying a Meet and Confer Agreement with the Killeen Police Employee Association FOP Lodge 32.
After this, the council will hear a few public hearings for rezoning areas from developers.
The council will then get into their discussion items for their workshop meeting.
One of these items include raising the pay for solid waste workers due to the increasing demand for CDL drivers and the department experiencing a high turnover because of long hours and low pay, according to the city staff presentation. City staff recommends for council to increase the pay which will go from $15 an hour to $19 an hour.
Other discussion items include:
Firearms in city limits.
Killeen Economic Development Corporation structure review.
Summer youth employment program.
Annual review of governing standards and expectations.
Moving the May 21 council meeting to a later date.
Meetings take place every Tuesday at 5 p.m. at City Hall, 101 N. College St.
Meetings can be watched live online at https://www.killeentexas.gov/281/Council-Live-Streaming or watched on television on Channel 10.
(1) comment
Time will reveal if things and/or conditions in Killeen improve.
