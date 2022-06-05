After not having their weekly Tuesday meeting last Tuesday, the Killeen City Council will be back on the dais tackling a lengthy 22-item agenda for a workshop Tuesday.
One of the most interesting issues is council compensation.
As part of several weeks of discussions on proposed changes to the city charter, the council debated what the council monthly pay should be — a topic that drew considerable public comment.
Originally, council members were asking for compensation of $1,000 a month and $1,500 for the mayor — up from the current $100 and $200, respectively — but eventually, the council came to agreement on $250 for council members and $350 for the mayor.
This amendment went to the voters in May and was approved, but the council must act to set the rate. Council may vote to keep the rate as it or may vote to raise it.
Other items to be discussed:
Appointing councilmembers to various boards and commissions.
Suspending the June 17 effective date of the requested rate change filed by Oncor Electric Delivery Company and approving cooperation with the Steering Committee of Cities Served by Oncor.
Awarding a bid to Austin Turf & Tractor authorizing a 60-month lease agreement with Wells Fargo Financial Leasing, Inc. for seven mowers in the amount of $345,430.20 to maintain Stonetree Golf Club
Authorizing a professional services contract with American Ramp Company for renovation of Conder Skate Park in the amount of $295,800.
Awarding a bid to E-Z-GO and authorizing a 60-month lease agreement with Huntington National Bank for 75 golf carts for Stonetree Golf Club in the amount of $193,410.
Authorizing the purchase of mechanical CPR devices and accessories in the amount of $143,193 from Zoll Medical Corp.
Approving the purchase of land at 9132 Trimmier Road from the Killeen Independent School District for Killeen Fire Department Facilities in the amount of $360,000.
Authorizing an amended Interlocal Agreement with Bell County for the relocation of the Bell County Killeen Annex.
After this, the council will then move into public hearing for rezoning. After public hearings, the council will then move into their discussion items: Water treatment plant expansion and 2023 legislative priorities.
For the last items of the meeting, council members will discuss future agenda items. These are:
Discuss food desert in north Killeen.
Discuss having recognized “Main Street” downtown.
Update park usage agreement with Killeen Independent School District.
The regular meeting will begin at 5 p.m. at City Hall, 101 N. College St.
Meetings can be watched live online at https://www.killeentexas.gov/281/Council-Live-Streaming or watched on television on Channel 10.
