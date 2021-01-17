A proposed agenda item by Killeen Mayor Pro Tem Shirley Fleming to permanently move the city election from May to November after 2021 will be discussed at Tuesday’s workshop.
Fleming proposed the measure, as more voters come out in November elections and due to the money saved by not having to pay election workers in May as well as November.
“Nobody comes out in May,” Fleming said by phone on Tuesday.
If the measure gains steam and is put onto a regular council meeting for action by the council, it would not affect this year’s May election cycle.
The filing period has already begun, and it is open through Feb. 12.
Councilman Steve Harris and Councilwoman Mellisa Brown both said they would support the move if it gets to the point of taking action.
“I think it is a good idea. There are those who are concerned about having elections in November speak of the lack of a “close relationship” with citizens of the city and getting mixed in with the fray of standard election signs,” Harris said Tuesday. “... With the signs amongst all of the other signs, it was proven this past November, based on the number of voter who voted for City Council elections, that we can do it.”
Brown said she believes turnout would be higher if it were in November.
“Since our community is so diverse as far as where citizens come from, everyone in the country is accustomed to an election on the first Tuesday in November,” Brown said Wednesday. “Not everyone is accustomed to having a municipal election on the first Saturday in May.”
Brown added that a November election would also allow voters to go to any polling location in the county.
Tuesday’s workshop meeting will be at 5 p.m. in the council chambers in City Hall, 101 N. College St., Killeen.
For those unable to attend the meeting in person, it will be web streamed live and archived for playback on the City’s website, KilleenTexas.gov. It will also be broadcast live on Spectrum Cable Channel 10.
