Killeen city elections were moved from May to November this year due to the pandemic, and the City Council will discuss whether that should be a permanent change.
At the April 28 meeting, Councilman Steve Harris asked that the council consider moving the election date, saying that could promote an increase in voter turnout. According to city documents, changing the date would require “a statutory amendment to the Texas Elections Code.”
This isn’t the first time the council discussed moving elections. In 2011, after Bell County notified the city that it would no longer provide voting equipment, the council considered moving the election but voted then to keep the election in May.
No vote is expected on this item.
The city’s land-use regulations and development standards will be discussed at Tuesday’s council meeting.
Examples of the proposed regulations include:
- Developers to install street signs at the time of development
- Establish intersection and driveway spacing standards
- Require automatic flushing at dead-end mains
- Establish minimum standards for streetlights
“We’ve had standards change over time and this is a comprehensive plan that the council will discuss on what they want,” Shine said. “This will give us direction that can help us draft ordinances from their perspective.”
The goal of the proposed zoning amendments is bring the code into conformance with state law; clarify existing regulations; fix discrepancies and inconsistencies and provide additional flexibility for applicants, according to city documents.
No vote is expected on this item Tuesday.
In another matter, the council will talk about a possible action regarding a development agreement established in 2008 between the city and Joyce Reavis for property located at 6603 Bunny Trail.
According to the agreement, any development of the property, plat or activity “that would require a permit if it were located in Killeen city limits, shall constitute a petition for voluntary annexation.”
The agreement was adjusted six years later for the construction of a monopole cell tower “while maintaining the property’s extraterritorial status.”
Reavis is seeking a second amendment “to develop a commercial feed store and self-storage facility” totaling 4 acres on the property.
The council also will review budget amendments to account for coronavirus money and bookkeeping changes for fiscal year 2020.
Federal CARES Act funding the city received included:
- $613,676 in community development block grants to assist the city in preventing, preparing for, and responding to the coronavirus
- $717,498 from the Federal Aviation Administration for funding to offset the decline in revenues due to the diminished airport operations as a result of the COVID-19
- $230,937 from the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Justice Programs, Bureau of Justice Assistance to assist the city in preventing, preparing for and responding to the coronavirus. This grant funding will be used by Killeen police and fire department for expenses such as overtime, supplies, equipment and training related to COVID-19
The meeting will be at 5 p.m. Tuesday, 101 N. College St. The public is invited to attend but the chambers will have chairs taped off to maintain social distancing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.