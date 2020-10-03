Tuesday’s Killeen City Council workshop meeting will include four separate requests for future items on the agenda from council members.
Of the requests is one from Councilman Butch Menking, who wants the council to look at and address “vagrants loitering under overpass at I-14 and Trimmier Rd.,” according to Tuesday’s meeting agenda.
Menking submitted the request on Sept. 10.
He said the loitering presents an issue of safety for drivers and the pedestrians. Menking requests a plan of action by either City Manager Kent Cagle or Chief of Police Charles Kimble to remedy the situation.
Homeless people living under the overpass were removed from under the bridge by police in recent weeks, however, some of them are still in that area of Killeen.
Other requests for future items include:
- Implementation of of water/sewage impact fee by Councilman Steve Harris
- Killeen southern corridor large commercial/industrial business expansion by Harris
- Councilmembers involved in new KEDC projects by Councilwoman Shirley Fleming
The council will also discuss agenda items for the Oct. 13 council meeting, including potential approval of the Arts Commission grants to seven applicants in the total amount of $85,000.
Tuesday’s workshop meeting will be at 5 p.m. inside the council chambers in City Hall, 101 N. College St., Killeen.
For those unable to attend the meeting in person, it will be web streamed live and archived for playback on the City’s website, KilleenTexas.gov. It will also be broadcast live on Spectrum Cable Channel 10.
