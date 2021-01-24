The Killeen City Council will be meeting and discussing the renovation of the Bob Gilmore Senior Center at the regular council meeting on Tuesday.
City Recreation Services Director Joe Brown gave a presentation at last week’s workshop meeting on the authorization of a professional services contract with Richardson-based Randall Scott Architects Inc., for the amount of $543,825.
This would be for the purpose of renovation of the Bob Gilmore Senior Center, located adjacent to the Rosa Hereford Community Center at the intersection of Veterans Memorial Boulevard and W.S. Young Drive.
The council previously approved a resolution awarding a professional services contract to Randall Scott Architects to perform a Needs Assessment and Conceptual Design Services. The assessment and concept plan study was completed in June 2020.
As currently planned, the new senior center would be built on as an addition to the Community Center. Due to structural issues the old Bob Gilmore Senior Center building can no longer be used, officials said.
Also during the Tuesday meeting the council will be discussing two items related to street lights.
Street lights and the lack thereof have been a talking point for the city for a while.
The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Killeen City Hall, 101 N. College St.
The meeting can also be viewed online at killeentexas.gov/281/Council-Live-Streaming
