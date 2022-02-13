After tabling a discussion of a large residential development during last week’s meeting, the Killeen City Council is expected to pick up the discussion Tuesday evening.
At question is a proposed 333-lot subdivision that would be built along Clear Creek Road, bordered by Mohawk Drive to the north and Reese Creek Road to the south.
The 80.85-acre two-phase development is represented by Joshua Welch on behalf of CP Summit Group, Loverd Wilson Trust, Penelope McDonald and Ray Fread.
The project is part of a Planned Unit Development district, a large-scale development zone that allows the city to provide additional oversight to the development.
So far, Welch has agreed to several restrictions to the project’s 50-foot lots, including reducing the amount of 20-foot setbacks for the project to half of the total lots, resulting in an alternating “forward-facing garage” for the development.
Welch has also agreed to narrower streets that measure 29 feet from curb to curb, as well as the introduction of a 2-acre Home Owners Association-controlled park that is part of approximately 4 acres of green space.
Also on the agenda for the workshop is a public hearing to propose reprogramming Community Development Block Grant-Coronavirus funding in the amount of $294,215.46 for activities that prevent, prepare for and respond to the coronavirus in the Killeen Community.
The workshop meeting will be preceded by the second public hearing about the upcoming fiscal year budget, which is slated to begin at 5 p.m. in the council chambers of Killeen City Hall, 101 N. College St.
