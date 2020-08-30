The Killeen City Council in a Tuesday workshop will consider a motion of direction to consider changes in the city’s water and sewer rates at the council’s Sept. 8 council meeting.
Discussion of the rates was tabled to December by the council during the Aug. 4 meeting.
The proposed rates would slightly raise water rates, according to a presentation attached to the agenda.
At 2,000 gallons of usage, water rates would increase by $1.46 per month, and at 5,000 gallons of usage, water rates would increase monthly by $2.57.
The council will also discuss the Hotel Occupancy Tax fund and Arts Commission funding requirements.
For the 2021 fiscal year, the fund balance is projected to continue to decrease, but not by as much as this year.
The fund balance from Fiscal Year 2019 was $483,891 higher than the projected ending fund balance at the end of the current fiscal year, which ends in one month.
The fund balance for Fiscal Year 2021 is projected to decrease by $33,556.
All money spent from the Hotel Occupancy Tax revenue must be used to promote tourism.
Also on the agenda for the workshop, the council will discuss items on the Sept. 8 meeting agenda, discuss high pass-through traffic in Wagon Wheel Estates and discuss any changes to the projected budget.
Tuesday’s workshop will begin at 5 p.m. inside the council chambers in City Hall, 101 N. College St.
For those unable to attend the meeting in person, it will be web streamed live and archived for playback on the City’s website, KilleenTexas.gov. It will also be broadcast live on Spectrum Cable Channel 10.
