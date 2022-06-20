A normally routine process of appointing Killeen City Council members to various city boards and committees is expected to get more attention Tuesday night after the process was postponed during an exchange last week.
A resolution which would have appointed council members to various boards and commissions was slated for approval last week, however, Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson asked the council to reconsider it. In a motion to approve last week’s 24-item consent agenda, without the resolution about the committee appointments, Wilkerson stated his reasons for doing so:
“Due to the lack of equitable representation for the council members in Districts 1, 2 and 3, the mayor’s appointment slate and lack of representation for committee assignments to council members who possess greater current tenure than recently elected council members,” he said.
According to the city’s governing standards, the mayor appoints which council members will serve on various committees and boards.
During the discussion which followed, Councilman Michael Boyd said, “last week these appointments came forward and I had nothing to say, choosing to trust the process. As the week went by, I was contacted by constituents who asked questions as to why the mayor is appointed to so many boards. I think they (the appointments) are out of balance with our desire to serve and what we were elected to do.”
Council members voted to revisit the resolution later this month, and in a second motion, Boyd moved to revisit the governing standards at the next workshop, which is Tuesday.
In a phone conversation Monday, Mayor Debbie Nash-King pointed out that another vote could not take place on the resolution without it first being discussed at a workshop prior to the vote, so she added that item to Tuesday’s agenda, as well. She commented on the process she used to determine the appointments and referred to a form council members were asked to review and update. Placing their choices in a priority order — one through five.
Nash-King made her decisions based on those reports, she said Monday.
“When I make decisions, it’s not based on whom I like or don’t like. I am trying to do the best for this city,” Nash-King said at last week’s meeting and repeated on Monday.
Councilman Jose Segarra, a former mayor, expressed his concern at the time this process will take. At the meeting, he voiced a concern that several of the boards and sub-committees in question were waiting on these appointments in order to take further action.
“Being in the mayor’s seat is a challenge,” Segarra said in a phone call Monday. He said he’d never come up against that particular issue — council members questioning their appointments — during his six years as mayor.
Wilkerson could not be reached for comment Monday.
The committee appointments and the governing standards will be up for discussion at the council workshop, which begins at 5 p.m. Tuesday in City Hall, 101 N. College St.
